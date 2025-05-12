Hello all!

For the past year or so in my spare time, I've been working on a solution stream audio to my Oticon More hearing aids from a PC. It is a Raspberry Pi Pico W (or Pico 2W) connected to the PC by USB, and shows as a USB sound card, and streams audio using ASHA which is the protocol used by Android to stream to many hearing aids.

The project is called Pico-ASHA, and the code can be found at https://github.com/shermp/Pico-ASHA

You can download precompiled firmware and Windows companion GUI from the "Actions" tab. Or you can compile yourself if you prefer.

I think I'm getting fairly close to a "beta" release, but more testing from other brands of hearing aids would be very useful.

So, if there's any other geeks here who wear hearing aids, and want to test it, please do!

The only hardware required is a Raspberry Pi Pico W or Pico 2W, both of which can be purchased from PBTech. And also a Micro-USB cable.

WARNING: There are "Pico W" clones out there which have a completely different Wifi/BT chip. These WILL NOT work.

This is primarily aimed at Windows users, although since it's a USB audio device, it should work on Linux and MacOS as well.