Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Residential security cameras and audio: creepy or acceptable?
Metamorphic

30 posts

Geek

ID Verified

#319604 13-May-2025 09:47
Send private message quote this post

Can I ask a favour? Can you please share your frank thoughts about the use of a security camera record to audio in a shared residential space?

 

Imagine you live in a residential development in which the front of your home and those of a dozen of your neighbours looks out onto shared car parking and a garden. This shared area is the only way in and out of your home. Some of your neighbours install security cameras looking out into the area, and use them to record audio in addition to video. As soon as you leave your own home, or stand in front of it, a neighbour's camera is recording your every conversation, no matter the time of day.

 

Do you think this is creepy, or falls within acceptable use?

 

Personally, I find it invasive. Video in a shared public space I'm fine with. Audio I'm not. Recording conversations that would otherwise would be private is creepy. 

 

However, I'm writing here because I'm interested in what others think. Also I'm curious if others have had to take any action either in favour of or against audio recording in similar situations.

 

Thanks in advance.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
wellygary
8351 posts

Uber Geek


  #3372659 13-May-2025 09:56
Send private message quote this post

"shared car parking and a garden"

 

First up, 

 

Who is responsible for repairs and maintenance of the this "common" area? Is it a body corporate arrangement?, or is it a form of cross lease with easements??, or is is public (council) land

 

Are you a property owner or a renter in the property?... 

 

It is certainly OK record video and Audio in "proper" public spaces, so you need to find out what the legal status of this land is.. 

 

 

 

 

 

 



Metamorphic

30 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #3372661 13-May-2025 09:59
Send private message quote this post

wellygary:

 

"shared car parking and a garden"

 

First up, 

 

Who is responsible for repairs and maintenance of the this "common" area? Is it a body corporate arrangement?, or is it a form of cross lease with easements??, or is is public (council) land

 

Are you a property owner or a renter in the property?... 

 

It is certainly OK record video and Audio in "proper" public spaces, so you need to find out what the legal status of this land is.. 

 

 

The shared area is owned by the residents' society (similar to but not the same as a body corporate). Individual car parks are owned by individual units. The area immediately in front of one's own home is privately owned.

wellygary
8351 posts

Uber Geek


  #3372670 13-May-2025 10:17
Send private message quote this post

Then I would go an ask the "resident's society" what their view is.... 

 

It looks like they have binding powers over the property owners, so I would go and bend their ear....

 

https://www.crockers.co.nz/body-corporate/body-corporate-news/what-is-a-residents-society

 

 

 

 



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79370 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3372683 13-May-2025 10:31
Send private message quote this post

There are no specific rules for consumer cameras use at home. If you feel it invades your privacy you could talk to your neighbour, and ask to have it pointed somewhere else or limit the alert monitoring areas (some cameras allow you to select which areas to monitor for motion detection so if your door is not being monitored it wouldn't start a recording).

 

On the other hand, if it's in a common area, you might feel lucky if your home is broken into and there's a recording of the culprit...




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | GoodSync 

alasta
6720 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #3372695 13-May-2025 10:38
Send private message quote this post

I am on the residents' association committee of a complex that sounds similar to yours. We have published some CCTV guidelines for residents including not recording audio, not storing footage for more than 30 days, and talking to neighbours before installing cameras. These are not enforceable rules as they don't form part of our society bylaws, but in practice we haven't had any problems with private CCTV equipment causing offence. 

reven
3745 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3372697 13-May-2025 10:41
Send private message quote this post

Personally I am completely fine with this.   

 

 

 

I have security cameras around my home, all record audio, its detached some different situation.  But I only need tog view the footage for certain events, hardly ever, so unlikely someone will hear your conversation or care about it.    

 

 

 

I got these because my car was broken into 2 times, attempted another time.

 

 

reven
3745 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3372712 13-May-2025 10:43
Send private message quote this post

Plus video door bells which are more subtle, do all this anyway.

 
 
 
 

Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies (affiliate link).
Lias
5594 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3372742 13-May-2025 11:48
Send private message quote this post

reven:

 

Personally I am completely fine with this.   

 

 

This




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.

Handsomedan
7329 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3372748 13-May-2025 12:23
Send private message quote this post

Much like @reven I have a security camera set up due to having a car stolen off our driveway. 

 

We've since had attempted car thefts and intrusions, but in every case since the original theft we have footage. 

 

Our camera captures audio and video and faces the street - it is set up with a secondary zone that captures the cars parked at the roadside outside our house, which means we get people walking and talking on the footpath outside. 
It also picks up footage of both houses across the road, but doesn't activate with them moving in their own property, or across the other side of the road. 

 

It would be very rare that I watch any of that footage, even rarer that I care what anyone is talking about. It's there for security and that's it. 

 

Would I be bothered if someone had a camera pointing at a common area if I lived in a complex like described? Nope. 
Would I be bothered if that video captured audio as well? Nope. 

 

The only caveat would be if I had neighbours that were absolute douchenozzles and they were the ones with the cameras. 

 

I'm more of the persuasion that I would feel more secure knowing that the common areas have some security and that if there were any intruders, there might be both video and audio of them. 

 

 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

richms
28235 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3372766 13-May-2025 13:13
Send private message quote this post

I would be fine with this in public shared areas. In fact I would expect that a body corp should be providing this in them rather than being reliant on homeowners to put them in.




Richard rich.ms

mdooher
Hmm, what to write...
1426 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3372780 13-May-2025 14:17
Send private message quote this post

It is an offence to record any conversation where none of the participants knows about the recording.  So no you can't do that.

 

You (if you are part of the conversation) or one of the participants must be aware it is being recorded

 

 

 

 




Matthew

robjg63
4102 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #3372781 13-May-2025 14:22
Send private message quote this post

Our neighbor at the end of the shared driveway (we are one house closer to the street), installed a really great hi-res camera that also picks up audio up most of the driveway (towards the street).

 

He came and told us he had done it and showed use what it picked up etc and said if we ever needed anything checked up on (strange people etc), he was happy to help.

 

I regard that as a free bonus for us. I can't imagine him being so bored as to try and snoop on any driveway conversations - but he would be underwhelmed by the conversations if he did.




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79370 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3372787 13-May-2025 14:31
Send private message quote this post

mdooher:

 

It is an offence to record any conversation where none of the participants knows about the recording.  So no you can't do that.

 

You or one of the participants must be aware it is being recorded

 

 

This is correct.

 

Crimes Act 1961 No 43 (as at 05 April 2025), Public Act – New Zealand Legislation

 

If one participants knows about the recording, then it's legal. If your neighbour is not there with you, in the conversation, then they are not a participant. 

 

That's why I like the Ring camera feature where as soon as someone walks down my driveway, a notification comes out "You are now being recorded". In that situation, even if I am not there, the person can't claim the recording was done without them knowing it. If they don't want to be recorded, they are welcome to leave the property without saying a word.

 

 




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | GoodSync 

traderstu
333 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3372790 13-May-2025 14:52
Send private message quote this post

And presumably, appropriate signage would make it ok

mdooher
Hmm, what to write...
1426 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3372791 13-May-2025 14:56
Send private message quote this post

traderstu:

 

And presumably, appropriate signage would make it ok

 

 

No, the Act does not say that, Check out the link Freitasm provided

 

The office of the Privacy commissioner gives quite good advice, basically turn off audio recording... always




Matthew

 1 | 2
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Motorola Announces Partnership with One NZ and New Phone Lineup
Posted 12-Aug-2025 07:00

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 ReviewÂ 
Posted 11-Aug-2025 16:11

Gen Threat Report Reveals Rise in Crypto, Sextortion and Tech Support Scams
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:09

Logitech G and McLaren Racing Sign New, Expanded Multi-Year Partnership
Posted 7-Aug-2025 13:00

A Third of New Zealanders Fall for Online Scams Says Trend Micro
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:43

OPPO Releases Its Most Stylish and Compact Smartwatch Yet, the Watch X2 Mini.
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:37

Epson Launches New High-End EH-LS9000B Home Theatre Laser Projector
Posted 7-Aug-2025 12:34

Air New Zealand Starts AI adoption with OpenAI
Posted 24-Jul-2025 16:00

eero Pro 7 Review
Posted 23-Jul-2025 12:07

BeeStation Plus Review
Posted 21-Jul-2025 14:21

eero Unveils New Wi-Fi 7 Products in New Zealand
Posted 21-Jul-2025 00:01

WiZ Introduces HDMI Sync Box and other Light Devices
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:32

RedShield Enhances DDoS and Bot Attack Protection
Posted 20-Jul-2025 17:26

Seagate Ships 30TB Drives
Posted 17-Jul-2025 11:24

Oclean AirPump A10 Water Flosser Review
Posted 13-Jul-2025 11:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright