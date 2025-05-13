I bought a 16" tern setups portable monitor (https://ternsetups.com).

The power supply that is provided is a 2 pin socket, with the following inputs and outputs.

MODEL: PD30-EU (Shenzhen Jiuzhou Power Technology Co., Ltd)

INPUT: 100-240V~50/60Hz 1.0A

OUTPUT: 5.0V -==3.0A / 9.0V=-- 3.0A / 12.0V = 2.5A / 15.0V -- 2.0A / 20.0V =- 1.5A

The specification from the tern setups website states, Pass-through power capability (40W)

The manual states - Do not exceed 5V DC input Power.

I approached tern setups who said I don't really need the power supply as my Mac will power the monitor, this is true but I would still like the option of a power supply.

I need help in understanding and finding a suitable power adapter with a NZ socket please.

Thank you