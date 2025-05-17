Just had to reboot my Plex media server and it got me thinking.

What's a piece of technology that has endured the test of time for you?

With the pace of technological advancement these days its hard for any piece of hardware to still be relevant many years later.

For me its the original 2015 NVIDIA Shield TV. I no longer use it as a streaming box directly connected to a TV but its been powered on now for ~10 years with a couple of external hard drives connected that serves as my Plex media server. It has never skipped a beat and it still serves up 4K HDR BD Rips without breaking a sweat.

Anything else out there?