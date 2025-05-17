Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Senecio

2722 posts

Uber Geek

#319649 17-May-2025 18:34
Just had to reboot my Plex media server and it got me thinking.

 

What's a piece of technology that has endured the test of time for you?

 

With the pace of technological advancement these days its hard for any piece of hardware to still be relevant many years later.

 

For me its the original 2015 NVIDIA Shield TV. I no longer use it as a streaming box directly connected to a TV but its been powered on now for ~10 years with a couple of external hard drives connected that serves as my Plex media server. It has never skipped a beat and it still serves up 4K HDR BD Rips without breaking a sweat.

 

Anything else out there?

MaxineN
Max
1780 posts

Uber Geek

  #3374201 17-May-2025 19:29
Before my current iteration of my homelab I had a single Dell XPS 8900 that was loaded with drives and networking. Ran TrueNAS Scale and was never switched off for almost 3 years.

 

That Dell XPS 8900 is still in use but is now my OpenWRT box.




CYaBro
4592 posts

Uber Geek

  #3374206 17-May-2025 20:08
I’m still using my Logitech Z5500 surround sound speaker system with the Apple TV. 
Still going strong for over 15 years. 
Our Samsung 55” tv is over 10 years old too and it gets used a lot!




paulchinnz
Circumspice
793 posts

Ultimate Geek

  #3374207 17-May-2025 20:57
Logitech z2300 still going strong since 2010.



traderstu
333 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3374209 17-May-2025 21:02
the wheel

Handle9
11455 posts

Uber Geek

  #3374215 17-May-2025 21:45
I reckon that fire thing might catch on one day but YMMV. 

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
8891 posts

Uber Geek

  #3374216 17-May-2025 22:04
I have two Gen 1 Sonos Subs - the first one I bought in late 2012, the second one in 2013. Both still going strong - but famous last words.




tweake
2417 posts

Uber Geek


  #3374217 17-May-2025 22:07
depends a bit on what you call tech.

 

i have a vacuum cleaner thats ~40 years old. 4wd thats 33 years old. one of the tv's thats ~15 years old. plenty of appliances that are 10 years old. i think there is a heater and fan thats ~30 years old.

 

 i'm starting to sound old.

 
 
 
 

tweake
2417 posts

Uber Geek


  #3374218 17-May-2025 22:10
i forgot computer speakers and pc case are probably about 20 years now.

freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79388 posts

Uber Geek

  #3374220 17-May-2025 22:15
Our microwave oven is about 28 years old. 




mattwnz
20200 posts

Uber Geek


  #3374221 17-May-2025 22:27
I’ve a Zip toaster from 1985 so it is 40 years old and still in use.  Pretty sure it was made in NZ and looks like a classic 70s design

LostBoyNZ
587 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3374222 17-May-2025 23:08
My Samsung 63" Plasma TV from 2010 is still going. It still delivers great contrast, and I'm glad I decided to go with a 1080p tv at the time, over 720p :)




SirHumphreyAppleby
2864 posts

Uber Geek


  #3374233 18-May-2025 06:13
I just purchased a USB to PS/2 adaptor to replace the one I misplaced when I got my Microsoft Ergonomic keyboard in 2021. I'm going to go back to using my old Microsoft Natural keyboard (the first generation) that I used for 24 years prior to that. The new model was the first one I'd seen with an 'acceptable' key layout, but I still prefer the original and the markings have started coming off some of the keys of the new one. They don't make things like they used to!

roobarb
653 posts

Ultimate Geek

  #3374243 18-May-2025 09:39
My Fender Stratocaster from 1985.

Dulouz
884 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3374245 18-May-2025 09:52
I have a 13 year old Apple Thunderbolt display which still works great. 




Mehrts
1070 posts

Uber Geek

  #3374246 18-May-2025 10:10
I'm running a late 2013 MacBook Pro as my daily driver laptop.

It was one of the top spec models at the time, and I spent a pretty penny on it but it still keeps up with the demands of today. Even the original battery with 1887 cycles lasts for over three hours with general web browsing & light use. It's not great, but it's pretty damn good for an almost 12 year old machine!

 

 

I've more than got my money's worth out of this, and it still looks as good as when it was new. Sure it's running an outdated OS and hardware, but for my application needs it's still supported enough. 

