Not sure if this is the best forum group to post on, so if not, please move to the correct location

Just couldn't find anything better



Im a recently (ish) licensed ham (amateur radio) and iv started looking into antennas and such.

During this, I came across two different high gain antennas for PRS, one at 6db gain and one at 10db gain



PRS as far as I am aware is limited to 5W output, and looking at the RSM documentation its listed at 9.2 eirp

the 10db antenna states in the listing "get 56w out from 5w in"



And while i know the 56 will be the "theoretical" output, it is still way over the 9w eirp listed in the GRUL

Am i missing something here?

Or is that legal to operate?



And yes, i understand unless im causing interference somewhere, likely no one will care as no one will complain, but im still interested in how this works in terns of what is and isn't allowed