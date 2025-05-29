turtleattacks:

Yes, might need a new modem
I think I've heard something about older smart meters using the 3G cellular network that is being switched off later in 2025, so it's possible yours needs to be upgraded to 4G comms?
Plenty of room for me to be wrong here!
yes and no, in my instance they don’t think it is a smart meter at all.
yes and no, in my instance they don’t think it is a smart meter at all.
its a smart meter- but as others have mentioned it likely has a 3G modem connected to it..
"Mk7C
Single Phase Smart Meter with Disconnect and Reconnect Feature
ATLAS – Class 1 and Class 2"
https://www.edmi-meters.com/product/meters/electricity-metering-devices/mk7c-2/
That's definitely a smart meter. It does not 100% mean that's your meter, or your only meter. Check that the S/N matches the one they're proposing to upgrade.
Many of these were installed with 2G (not even 3G) modems that are going to be nonfunctional shortly. That's the obvious reason for a modem replacement, which can be done live without interrupting supply.
We have the same ‘smart’ meter a year or so ours was upgraded for the same reason, they just replace the modem in the meter not the meter itself.