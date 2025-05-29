Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Is this a smart meter? Apparently it needs upgrading for it to communicate back to the power company.
turtleattacks

881 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

#319751 29-May-2025 08:36
mentalinc
3171 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3377859 29-May-2025 08:37
Yes, might need a new modem




Dynamic
3825 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3377860 29-May-2025 08:40
I think I've heard something about older smart meters using the 3G cellular network that is being switched off later in 2025, so it's possible yours needs to be upgraded to 4G comms?

 

Plenty of room for me to be wrong here!

 

Plenty of room for me to be wrong here!




turtleattacks

881 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #3377862 29-May-2025 08:47
Dynamic:

 

I think I've heard something about older smart meters using the 3G cellular network that is being switched off later in 2025, so it's possible yours needs to be upgraded to 4G comms?

 

Plenty of room for me to be wrong here!

 

 

 

 

yes and no, in my instance they don't think it is a smart meter at all. 



wellygary
8229 posts

Uber Geek


  #3377863 29-May-2025 08:55
turtleattacks:

 

Dynamic:

 

I think I've heard something about older smart meters using the 3G cellular network that is being switched off later in 2025, so it's possible yours needs to be upgraded to 4G comms?

 

Plenty of room for me to be wrong here!

 

 

 

 

yes and no, in my instance they don't think it is a smart meter at all. 

 

 

its a smart meter- but as others have mentioned it likely has a 3G modem connected to it..

 

"Mk7C
Single Phase Smart Meter with Disconnect and Reconnect Feature
ATLAS – Class 1 and Class 2"

 

 

 

 

https://www.edmi-meters.com/product/meters/electricity-metering-devices/mk7c-2/

 

 

SomeoneSomewhere
1761 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3377911 29-May-2025 09:04
That's definitely a smart meter. It does not 100% mean that's your meter, or your only meter. Check that the S/N matches the one they're proposing to upgrade. 

 

 

 

Many of these were installed with 2G (not even 3G) modems that are going to be nonfunctional shortly. That's the obvious reason for a modem replacement, which can be done live without interrupting supply.


fearandloathing
500 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3377912 29-May-2025 09:05
We have the same 'smart' meter a year or so ours was upgraded for the same reason, they just replace the modem in the meter not the meter itself. 

