Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Alternatives to Fitbit?
PANiCnz

986 posts

Ultimate Geek


#319762 30-May-2025 07:47
Send private message quote this post

For the last two years I've been using a Fitbit Versa 3 followed by a Charge 6 and they do everything I want/need from a wearable. BUT the connectivity on both is terrible, I'm forever having to resync the device, reinstall the app etc just to get the device to reliably sync with my phone. 

 

Unfortunately, whenever I Google fitness trackers Fitbit continually seems to come out as the most recommended option :(

 

Can anyone recommend an alternative to Fitbit that is more reliable? I don't want/need a smart watch, really just after a reliable fitness tacker that is comparable to the Charge 6.

 

I'm currently eyeing up the Galaxy Fit3 because its cheap, and I'm hoping it will play nice with my Samsung phone. 

Create new topic
taneb1
508 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Mercury

  #3378222 30-May-2025 08:28
Send private message quote this post

I used a Xiaomi Band for a few years and worked great, wasn't as feature packed as some of the other brands, but did the job and can't remember having any issues. 

 

Can normally pick them up for about $40-50 shipped on Aliexpress or seems like PB Tech have them about the same price at the moment as well. 




Any comments made are my personal views and does not represent those of my employer

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79087 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3378234 30-May-2025 09:41
Send private message quote this post

Are you using it just to track steps and heart, or exercise tracking?

 

I am currently using a Withings (more dress up) and a Suunto (more exercise). The new suunto is very light (35g), while the Withings Horizon is a diver-style watch. They are both good.

 

Of course there's also the Samsung and OPPO watches in the market. And if you are on the iPhone ecosystem, the Apple Watch.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

PANiCnz

986 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3378237 30-May-2025 09:53
Send private message quote this post

Steps, heart rate, distance, calories, active minutes, sleep stats are the main things I'm tracking. Can live without smart watch features, don't need to take calls, make payments or check messages etc. If the Fitbit would just reliably sync it would be perfect.

 

The other turn off I have with smart watches is the cost and reduce battery life. 



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79087 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3378243 30-May-2025 10:03
Send private message quote this post

PANiCnz:

 

Steps, heart rate, distance, calories, active minutes, sleep stats are the main things I'm tracking. Can live without smart watch features, don't need to take calls, make payments or check messages etc. If the Fitbit would just reliably sync it would be perfect.

 

The other turn off I have with smart watches is the cost and reduce battery life. 

 

 

Yes, both the Withings Horizon/Nova/Scanwatch and Suunto will do all that. It depends on the style you are after.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies | Hatch | GoodSyncBackblaze backup

tchart
2368 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3378245 30-May-2025 10:19
Send private message quote this post

I use a Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro

 

it has enough features to be useful and battery life that lasts almost 2 weeks. 

im holding out for the new Pebble watches that are launching - Google open sourced the OS and the Pebble founder is launching new watches. I miss my pebble so much so that’s my next watch. 

Jizah
231 posts

Master Geek


  #3378249 30-May-2025 10:33
Send private message quote this post

I have the Mi Band 7. Had every iteration of them from 1 through to this one. Does the job, always have a spare strap on hand though as they don't last as well as they could.

 

I wouldn't mind changing it up, so have been looking at the Amazfit Active 2. I don't want something I need to charge every day or 2 so this is where I am leaning.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29

Sony Introduces the Next Evolution of Noise Cancelling with the WH-1000XM6
Posted 20-May-2025 16:22

Samsung Reveals Its 2025 Line-up of Home Appliances and AV Solutions
Posted 20-May-2025 16:11

Hisense NZ Unveils Local 2025 ULED Range
Posted 20-May-2025 16:00

Synology Launches BeeStation Plus
Posted 20-May-2025 15:55

New Suunto Run Available in Australia and New Zealand
Posted 13-May-2025 21:00

Cricut Maker 4 Review
Posted 12-May-2025 15:18

Dynabook Launches Ultra-Light PortÃ©gÃ© Z40L-N Copilot+PC with Self-Replaceable Battery
Posted 8-May-2025 14:08

Shopify Sidekick Gets a Major Reasoning Upgrade, Plus Free Image Generation
Posted 8-May-2025 14:03








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright