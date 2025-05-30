For the last two years I've been using a Fitbit Versa 3 followed by a Charge 6 and they do everything I want/need from a wearable. BUT the connectivity on both is terrible, I'm forever having to resync the device, reinstall the app etc just to get the device to reliably sync with my phone.

Unfortunately, whenever I Google fitness trackers Fitbit continually seems to come out as the most recommended option :(

Can anyone recommend an alternative to Fitbit that is more reliable? I don't want/need a smart watch, really just after a reliable fitness tacker that is comparable to the Charge 6.

I'm currently eyeing up the Galaxy Fit3 because its cheap, and I'm hoping it will play nice with my Samsung phone.