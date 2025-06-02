Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Gadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Legrand Home+ Control automations
ShockProof

31 posts

Geek


#319788 2-Jun-2025 17:15
I have ExcelLife smart devices including lighting dimmers/controllers and smart socket outlet which have been working fine for years in Apple Home (HomeKit).  Having a problem now with Apple Home seeing none of the devices on the Legrand gateway (although it sees the gateway with no apparent issue). I thought I would set up an automation in the Legrand app and see how that went in the interim. I cannot see any ability to do a time based automation in the Legrand Control app.  I want to turn a socket outlet on at time1 and off at time2. This appears to be impossible because the Control app seems to be all about Scene control which is turning lights on and other cuddly stuff.

 

Has anyone got an answer to this, on at time1 off at time2?

michelangelonz
115 posts

Master Geek


  #3379990 2-Jun-2025 20:08
Try using home assistant if there is an integration that will work with the Legrand product.

