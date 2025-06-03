Hi All,

I bout one of these and installed on Monday.

I am sure when I tested it on the kitchen table my phone had an audio alert.

Today we had a courier visit and press the button but our phones did not alert. There was a notification but no Audio alert.

I have gone through the settings and notifications, and I have set a sound, but still, nothing.

I have checked that the phone is not on silent and I have allowed notifications in settings ( iPhone )

Has anyone got one of these and have any advice?

John