I use a switchboard mounted Shelly EM Pro to monitor heat pump and hot water, A$135 to monitor two circuits. It uses clamps rather than passing current through itself which is important. They have a three circuit version for switchboards which is quite expensive. These ones appear to be designed to fit inside an electrical box, and can take two clamps - might be interesting for our washing machine / drier. I'd like to get a few of the individual ones but at least in theory they need to be installed by an electrician. Maybe they'd be useful to put onto appliances, leave them there for a week to get an idea, you don't need them fitted to every device permanently.

I know that hot water take about 10kwh of power a day and our ducted heating in the past month (cold) has taken between 5.5kwh and 14.5kwh, out of a total of about 60kwh a really cold day, so between them that's about 45% of our power usage. The rest is likely other heat pumps, cooking, washing and drying, underfloor heating, etc. I wouldn't be bothered measuring them all.