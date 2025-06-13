Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)Home energy monitoring
amanzi

Amanzi
1285 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#319907 13-Jun-2025 12:01
Send private message quote this post

I know there have been multiple threads about this in the past, but I'm wondering what people are using to monitor energy usage at home in 2025? I have a bunch of smart plugs that are good for monitoring individual appliances, but I'm wanting to monitor our whole home's usage as well as our heat pump separately.

 

From reading through previous threads, it looks like the Shelly 3EM would work best for me, but wanted to hear if there are newer/better options to consider? Integration with Home Assistant is a must.

Create new topic
richms
28036 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3383617 13-Jun-2025 12:04
Send private message quote this post

I got a refoss 6 channel unit off aliexpress when it was on choice deals for half price. Its in the shed monitoring some circuits there as that is where most of my things that need monitoring are.

 

I have a CT to put on the meter board but I need to get a way to get the cable from that to inside the house to put the other unit I have bought, its just a cheap tuya based one that needs mains into it for the reference which will come from a plug into a socket. Wall under my meter box is questionable possible ACM so not wanting to drill it.




Richard rich.ms

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
SumnerBoy
2068 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3383621 13-Jun-2025 12:14
Send private message quote this post

I have had my eyes on one of these for a while...just need approval from the financial controller.

timmmay
20475 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3383626 13-Jun-2025 12:28
Send private message quote this post

I use a switchboard mounted Shelly EM Pro to monitor heat pump and hot water, A$135 to monitor two circuits. It uses clamps rather than passing current through itself which is important. They have a three circuit version for switchboards which is quite expensive. These ones appear to be designed to fit inside an electrical box, and can take two clamps - might be interesting for our washing machine / drier. I'd like to get a few of the individual ones but at least in theory they need to be installed by an electrician. Maybe they'd be useful to put onto appliances, leave them there for a week to get an idea, you don't need them fitted to every device permanently.

 

I know that hot water take about 10kwh of power a day and our ducted heating in the past month (cold) has taken between 5.5kwh and 14.5kwh, out of a total of about 60kwh a really cold day, so between them that's about 45% of our power usage. The rest is likely other heat pumps, cooking, washing and drying, underfloor heating, etc. I wouldn't be bothered measuring them all.



Nate001
634 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #3383630 13-Jun-2025 12:38
Send private message quote this post

+1 for the Shelly ProEM. Have set up 1 channel each for incoming Mains/HWC in the switchboard, but has to be installed by sparky. Data is collected polled with NodeRED and saved to influxDB, finally visuals in Grafana. With this setup I can also direct query the DB using python from notebook instances like JupyterLab to analyse the data.

amanzi

Amanzi
1285 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3383633 13-Jun-2025 12:55
Send private message quote this post

timmmay:

 

Maybe they'd be useful to put onto appliances, leave them there for a week to get an idea, you don't need them fitted to every device permanently.

 

This is how I use my smart plugs - I cycle them around the house to get a rough idea of energy usage.

 

Seems like the Shelly device is the way to go.

 

 

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright