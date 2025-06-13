I know there have been multiple threads about this in the past, but I'm wondering what people are using to monitor energy usage at home in 2025? I have a bunch of smart plugs that are good for monitoring individual appliances, but I'm wanting to monitor our whole home's usage as well as our heat pump separately.
From reading through previous threads, it looks like the Shelly 3EM would work best for me, but wanted to hear if there are newer/better options to consider? Integration with Home Assistant is a must.