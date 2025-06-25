We have a Unifi Express working well doing routing and wifi duties however whenever there is a powercut (which is reasonably often) the Unifi Express often does not restart properly. It seems to hang and no internet or networking capability is available - which is a problem. Physically un-plugging and re-plugging the device it then boots properly and works fine until the next power cut.

When I say power cut, it maybe some other kind of power related glitch - or potentially not power related at all (!) but I have no obvious way of knowing.

I am looking for a small device/battery/UPS to ensure even with unreliable power the Unifi Express can restart properly. Any ideas? The device is powered by USB C.