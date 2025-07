How can I precision solder something without destroying it? I have an irreplaceable key fob in which the battery holder has come loose. The two contact points need to be resoldered but it requires more precision than I can manage. I have destroyed several devices in the past when I tried this. The tools I have are just large soldering irons and a couple of soldering guns, but nothing suitable for tiny circuit boards. I can’t afford to destroy this one. Advice welcome.