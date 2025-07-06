Howdy folks

Want to get a smart switch for the outdoor cabin so I can turn both internal and external lights on remotely. I bought a 2 button deta smart switch as it would integrate with the Grid Connect system I've already got out there but after trying to fit it today it turns out it doesn't have an earth which is a problem as the lights require an earth and are not double insulated.

I presume it is unwise to run the switch without the earths and therefore I need something different. Disappointed that the Deta lacks an earth terminal but nothing I can do.

Any thoughts?

Cheers

Chris