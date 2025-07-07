Just saw this on rnz.co.nz today - I have seen similar ones overseas (USA) but this is the first I have seen in NZ. There seems to be no geekzone thread about this so I thought I would start one :-)
They don't sell directly
I have already emailed a copy of resellers to get pricing
I cannot find out anything about integrations (Home Assistant, etc.)
Photos are hard to see
But, the promise sounds amazing! Full monitoring at the panel level, no more CT clamps all over the place. I already have a heatpump hot water cylinder so don't need the timer for that, but I don't monitor power usage so anything (including my E.V.) so that would be nice to know.
Thoughts?