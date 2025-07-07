Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsGadgets, robotics, home automation, electronics (including wearables)wearebasis - Smart home panel (power panel that is...)
timbosan

2151 posts

Uber Geek


#320111 7-Jul-2025 14:26
Send private message

Just saw this on rnz.co.nz today - I have seen similar ones overseas (USA) but this is the first I have seen in NZ.  There seems to be no geekzone thread about this so I thought I would start one :-)

They don't sell directly
I have already emailed a copy of resellers to get pricing
I cannot find out anything about integrations (Home Assistant, etc.)
Photos are hard to see

But, the promise sounds amazing! Full monitoring at the panel level, no more CT clamps all over the place.  I already have a heatpump hot water cylinder so don't need the timer for that, but I don't monitor power usage so anything (including my E.V.) so that would be nice to know.

Thoughts?

Create new topic
richms
28105 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3391710 7-Jul-2025 14:33
Send private message quote this post

This has been around for a while and everyone seems to think its a bad idea in general.

 

Proprietary breakers that only fit their panel, no mention of any non cloud capabilities and concerns that their adjustable RCD sensitivity is non compliant were what I can remember.




Richard rich.ms

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link 4G+ Cat6 Wi-Fi 6 DWR-933M Mobile Hotspot Review
Posted 1-Jul-2025 11:34

Oppo A5 Series Launches With New Levels of Durability
Posted 30-Jun-2025 10:15

Fibre for 95% of Kiwis As Chorus Proposal Endorsed as National Priority
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:06

Stats NZ Partners With Spark to Develop New Data Platform
Posted 27-Jun-2025 10:03

Epson Launches Four New EcoTank Printers
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:59

Amazfit Introduces Balance 2 Smartwatch and Helio Strap for Smarter Training
Posted 27-Jun-2025 09:50

Amazfit Expands Active 2 Lineup with the New Active 2 Square
Posted 23-Jun-2025 14:49

Logitech G522 Gaming Headset Review
Posted 18-Jun-2025 17:00

MÄori Artists Launch Design Collection with Cricut ahead of Matariki Day
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:19

LG Launches Upgraded webOS Hub With Advanced AI
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:13

One NZ Satellite IoT goes live for customers
Posted 15-Jun-2025 11:10

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
GoodSync
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright