I have a new pihole set up and running as of last week. When I first wrote the image (Pi Lite 64bit), I cocked up the SSH key side of things. So I overwrote the image, this time stipulating password validation for SSH connection.
The installation and initiation all went well. Ads are being blocked, but ....
If I try and connect by SSH I get the following error message
Permission denied (publickey)
I went into the SSH config file and turned password connection on. I found and deleted some password keys on the pi. I deleted password keys on my PC.
I'm still getting the error. Does anyone have any suggestions?
Do I need to format the SD card and start again?
Edit: I'm trying to SSH from
C:\Users\[username]>