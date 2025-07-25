I have a new pihole set up and running as of last week. When I first wrote the image (Pi Lite 64bit), I cocked up the SSH key side of things. So I overwrote the image, this time stipulating password validation for SSH connection.

The installation and initiation all went well. Ads are being blocked, but ....

If I try and connect by SSH I get the following error message

Permission denied (publickey)

I went into the SSH config file and turned password connection on. I found and deleted some password keys on the pi. I deleted password keys on my PC.

I'm still getting the error. Does anyone have any suggestions?

Do I need to format the SD card and start again?

Edit: I'm trying to SSH from

C:\Users\[username]>