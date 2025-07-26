I'd purchased a cheap food dehydrator on Trademe to use as a filament dryer. Worked fine the first two times I used it, but the third time the fan stopped working and by the time I noticed it was emitting a noticable "burnt electronics" smell.

I guess that's what I get for going cheap, but I assumed things being sold in NZ would have to have passed some sort of basic safety certification? I've asked the seller for a refund as I don't think I'd trust a replacement after this experience.

But that leaves me looking for recommendations for a decent (but affordable) filament dryer. I've read comments online suggesting a lot of them are fully closed units that leave nowhere for the moisture to go, so not sure what ones to consider and what ones to steer clear of.

Any advise appreciated.