My monitored alarm from ADT which is a DSC Impassa device. ADT has told me that due to the 3G shutdown the unit has to be replaced. Earlier they offered an upgrade to 4G but that is no longer being sold and they are recommending one of these units.

 

https://www.amazon.com/Qolsys-Panel-Protection-Automation-Integrate/dp/B0BV9RLSZM

 

Except they are charging $999 for the unit and installation.

 

I did some checking on GZ and found a thread that these products might help

 

https://konnected.io/collections/konnected-alarm-panel-pro-kits

 

But I need alarm monitoring services

 

Can anybody suggest any alternatives - even a different monitoring company?

 

 

 

Thanks

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




I've just gone through this with them too. Take a look at https://www.aap.co.nz/shop/Alarm+Systems/Modules/IP-MODULE.html 
There's also a 4G module



Thanks. How does get installed into the existing panel?

I was also looking at a different dialer

 

 

 

https://ness.com.au/106-490NS

 

Can get this from DickSmith of all places

 

 

 

https://www.dicksmith.co.nz/dn/buy/mad-electronics-australia-ness-3g4g-dialler-964/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=product_listing_ads&gad_source=1&gad_campaignid=17427260852&gbraid=0AAAAADbV1QyWhQ3R5Ixa61xiseg-JwpQn&gclid=Cj0KCQjwnJfEBhCzARIsAIMtfKLh8rba2QMj2Pm3WlO7P6VOejxaMLfdunhN9etFTyvLiPVw8qvcaBAaAuLpEALw_wcB

 

 




Do you need "monitoring' by a third party Or do you just need your phone to be notified when the alarm is activated?

 

 




Thats Typical ADT, this guide should give you some insight https://www.alarmgrid.com/faq/how-do-i-upgrade-a-dsc-impassa-to-use-lte

 

You could always try another DSC Specialist to get a second opinion on it all, as looking at that guide, it looks to be just a module replacement. 

I would prefer third party monitoring since they also come over to check unless I call them back




I found I could buy the LTE device from Ebay but would ADT install it?

 

 

 

https://www.ebay.com/itm/124672351776?_trkparms=amclksrc%3DITM%26aid%3D1110006%26algo%3DHOMESPLICE.SIM%26ao%3D1%26asc%3D289496%26meid%3D471d248ed676454abfebf296cd27aaf7%26pid%3D101506%26rk%3D2%26rkt%3D10%26sd%3D144497772946%26itm%3D124672351776%26pmt%3D0%26noa%3D1%26pg%3D4481478%26algv%3DDefaultOrganicWebWithV11WebTrimmedV3VisualRankerWithKnnV3AndUltBRecallAndCassiniEmbRecall%26brand%3DTYCO&_trksid=p4481478.c101506.m1851

 

 

 

 




