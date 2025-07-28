My monitored alarm from ADT which is a DSC Impassa device. ADT has told me that due to the 3G shutdown the unit has to be replaced. Earlier they offered an upgrade to 4G but that is no longer being sold and they are recommending one of these units.

https://www.amazon.com/Qolsys-Panel-Protection-Automation-Integrate/dp/B0BV9RLSZM

Except they are charging $999 for the unit and installation.

I did some checking on GZ and found a thread that these products might help

https://konnected.io/collections/konnected-alarm-panel-pro-kits

But I need alarm monitoring services

Can anybody suggest any alternatives - even a different monitoring company?

Thanks