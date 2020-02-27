I am looking for a programmer who can work on a variety of tasks from algorithm development to I/O with gaming hardware to simple 3D graphics models.
The contract is partly to pull together modules already developed in Python that model the physics of a yacht.
The sort of tasks are;
- Input of data into the program in near realtime
- Output data from the program into a database in realtime
- Graphics output for debugging
- User interface
- Control the program using off the shelf gaming hardware such as steering wheel
- Develop protocols to label data and allow easy retrieval
- Ideally the work will take place in Warkworth, but this is negotiable
- In-person and remote collaboration with engineers
- Reading XML files
- Bitbucket for code sharing.
Start date is immediately. Duration approx 2 months (but the ideas will keep coming...)
Please PM me if interested.