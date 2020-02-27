I am looking for a programmer who can work on a variety of tasks from algorithm development to I/O with gaming hardware to simple 3D graphics models.

 

The contract is partly to pull together modules already developed in Python that model the physics of a yacht.

 

The sort of tasks are;

 

-        Input of data into the program in near realtime

 

-        Output data from the program into a database in realtime

 

-        Graphics output for debugging

 

-        User interface

 

-        Control the program using off the shelf gaming hardware such as steering wheel

 

-        Develop protocols to label data and allow easy retrieval

 

-        Ideally the work will take place in Warkworth, but this is negotiable

 

-        In-person and remote collaboration with engineers

 

-        Reading XML files

 

-        Bitbucket for code sharing.

 

Start date is immediately. Duration approx 2 months (but the ideas will keep coming...)

 

Please PM me if interested.