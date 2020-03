I have no idea.



As mentioned the owner is American here on a entrepreneur visa. His visa was given specifically to set up a New Zealand company.



Unusually he had me sign an employment contract which cited Florida state laws. He still maintains a US company though and I was setup on under that I believe. I never got a clear idea of which of his companies was paying me. All my logins referenced his US company.



The contract appears to have a number of illegal clauses. For example, in the contract it specified that work breaks were unpaid. Even though he said he'd been in business for 18 months, he appeared completely ignorant of New Zealand holidays.



Again New Zealand gives these visa under the condition that business set up a NZ business and employ Kiwis. He seemed more interested in buying a New Zealand home than running a business.