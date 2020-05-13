Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#270532 13-May-2020 21:23
****I LOST MY POST SO POSTED AGAIN. PLEASE TELL ME IF IT'S BEEN MOVED. THANK YOU****

 

Hi, i've had bad luck with my career over the past several years. 

 

Graduated from Unitec in 2013 with a Bachelor of Computing Systems focusing on Networking and Data Comms.

 

Few years at an ISP then a few more years at various Application Support roles and I'm sick of the delpdesk climb. Decided to throw in that bs.

 

 

 

Fastforward to now and i'm going back and through the dev path this time. I wouldn't mind doing app support if it promised a dev role in the future. But i'm trying to get a entry level programmers role. But thought i'd try here too, ya never know.

 

I'm pre average at Python/ Django, Java, SQL, HTML, CSS. I can use Git VCS, and GitHub. I've worked in software teams before as a support analyst. 

 

 

 

If someone can look over my Linkedin for me can they PM me and I'll throw them the link. I'm pretty much just looking for advice on where to go next. I can self-learn anything. I have the determination. Just feel like these past 30 years have been a waste trying to do what's pracitcal in life etc and still getting nowhere.

 

 

46 posts

Geek


  #2483250 13-May-2020 22:59
I am sorry you've been having a hard time. Hang in there. You will get there!

 

 

I wonder if https://devacademy.co.nz might be of interest to you. Not affiliated with them, and I know they seem expensive, but I think there are sponsorship packages available.

325 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2483272 13-May-2020 23:18
Getting your foot on the door as a junior developer is hard even for CS graduates as companies prefer devs who can touch the ground running and there's a constant influx of talent into the country. Once you get your first job your salary might grow 2X in a few years.

 

In the pre covid-19 world I would recommend you to attend as many hackatons and meetups to grow your network.

 
 
 
 


416 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2483280 13-May-2020 23:43
Just a suggestion, accuracy/grammar etc does matter, even in your forum posts. Maybe there are potential employers on here that could be put off. Accuracy, capitalisation etc are very important with development.

 

This could possibly be affecting your job application success? Eg

 

 

Hi, i'veI've had bad luck with my career over the past several years. 

 

Graduated from Unitec in 2013 with a Bachelor of Computing Systems focusing on Networking and Data Comms.

 

Few years at an ISP then a few more years at various Application Support roles and I'm sick of the delpdesk (helpdesk or slang?) climb. Decided to throw in that bs.

 

Fastforward to now and i'm I'm going back and through the dev path this time. I wouldn't mind doing app support if it promised a dev role in the future. But i'mI'm trying to get a entry level programmers role. But thought i'dI'd try here too, ya you never know.

 

I'm pre (are you pretty average? pre-average as in prior to average?) average at Python/ Django, Java, SQL, HTML, CSS. I can use Git VCS, and GitHub. I've worked in software teams before as a support analyst. 

 

If someone can look over my Linkedin for me can they PM me and I'll throw them the link. I'm pretty much just looking for advice on where to go next. I can self-learn anything. I have the determination. Just feel like these past 30 years have been a waste trying to do what's pracitcal practical in life etc and still getting nowhere.

 

I know you're frustrated, but to try and put your best foot forward at all times, you never know who is paying attention.



3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2485519 18-May-2020 11:49
Hey guys. Thanks a lot for your tips. I do agree with them both. I've actually had issues in the past with my proffesional writing so I could actually work on that a lot. I can always learn and get passsionate about IT subjects but other skills are neglected for sure. 

 

 

 

Covid-19 has def hit me at the worse timing possible. I'm at a stalemate in my career. I feel like i've been reset to start over. 

I feel I have just as good a chance making it in a music career than programming right now. 

 

 



3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2485521 18-May-2020 11:51
I don't know if i should mention here that I've actually 'made it' business wise also and I'm not after this career for the money. Wonder if a lot of people might tell me to ditch the path altogether with this new info.

 

 

 

I like IT. I want to have flexible hours. I liked support and solving issues but I didn't like being programmed myself to sound and act like someone I'm not, e.g, a robot for 8 hrs a day. They never went anywhere. They never taught me or gave me access to anything else to expand my knowledge. 

 


I've bounced around jobs when I learned everything i could until I was halted. I did two summer schools in Uni to finish one semester early. I literally built and sold a successful side business that i could retire on WHILE chasing a career in IT.

 

 

 

I feel I'm only chasing this carreer due to stubborness now. As in how much effort I've put in and never making it out of support. I was told i wouldn't make it in this career by family. And I do feel like i'm still trying to prove it to them...

 

 

 

I believe people have the tools themselves to do anything. I DON'T think i have just had 'bad luck'. I don't believe in luck. And i'm a borderline problem gambler lol.

 

 

 

 

