I am a highly competent full stack developer with six years’ experience developing a wide range of systems for clients in multiple industries by using Java and .NET. I have proven expertise in building software systems. I understand the complex project lifecycle in-depth and am very capable at all aspects of development from project planning to requirements gathering through to writing and testing code, creating documentation and support. I am looking for a developer job in Wellington. I will offer you the most efficient and highest quality development and design services.

See my website for more information: nzlouis.com .

Louis Augustine

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/in/nzlouis