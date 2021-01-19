HPCNow! is looking for a passionate and very proactive junior computational scientist to join our team.

Job Title

Junior Computational Scientist

Reference

APAC20210101

Job Definition

HPCNow! is looking for a passionate and very proactive junior computational scientist to join the HPC support team. Job functions include teaming with HPC support staff to answer user questions and solve technical problems by telephone, email, and onsite. Tasks include interactive issue troubleshooting, following client issue tickets through to resolution, documenting resolutions in a knowledge base, working with application and system owners or supporters to identify advanced solutions, installing and configuring applications, studying and improving applications performance, and developing and presenting user training.

Job Requirements

Eligible to live and work in NZ or Australia.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in bioinformatics, computational biology, computational chemistry, or related field.

Skills and Experience

Required

Deep knowledge of Linux and cluster computing environments.

Confident in installing scientific applications, software, and libraries.

Consolidated knowledge of batch queue systems as a user (i.e. Slurm, LSF, PBS, SGE).

Confident with R, Python, shell scripting.

Basic parallel code development.

Fluent in English.

Desired

Applications support experience.

Experience using and supporting batch schedulers and cluster managers.

Application provisioning with EasyBuild and/or Spack.

Expertise with ML and AI frameworks.

Contributions to HPC open source projects.

Experience with MPI and OpenMP.

Experience tuning parallel codes.

Experience with Git, GitHub, BitBucket, GitLab, Jenkins, or/and other DevOps tools.

Experience with containers.

Exposure to workflow engines.

Experience using and/or installing RStudio and Jupyter Hub.

Job Conditions

We offer a permanent full-time position in a good working environment and a highly stimulating and challenging environment.

The job position is located in Auckland, New Zealand. Possibility to work remotely.

Disponibility to travel.

Flexible working hours.

We offer a competitive salary commensurate with the candidate’s qualifications and experience and according to the cost of living in the country.

About HPCNow!

HPCNow! is a global services company focused on HPC, HPDA, ML, and AI consulting. We help scientists and engineers in the complete journey, from the design of the solution based on the real needs to the very end of the life cycle of the solution, by enabling cluster contention mitigation strategies like cloud bursting or job efficiency monitoring. We complement our services by delivering professional training and also providing ongoing remote administration and scientific support.

Contact

If you are interested, send a mail to careers@hpcnow.com with your updated CV, a short motivation letter, and the subject “APAC20210101 job position”. More information available on HPCNow! website: https://hpcnow.com/jobs/