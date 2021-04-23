Hi folks. We're looking for someone who's as comfortable with a drill and wire cutters as they are configuring a home router. Here's the cut and paste from our Seek ad...

Audio Visual Technician / Installer Soundline Audio Wellington

We are a well-established, Wellington based AV Custom Installation business and are looking for an experienced AV installer who enjoys working collaboratively in a creative environment, to join our team.

The successful candidate will have a minimum of 3 years in the industry and be responsible for implementing custom installations from designs prepared by our AV designer. This will require strong communication skills working with clients, the team and suppliers. We are looking for someone who is dependable, has excellent time management skills and values integrity and strives for excellence in their work.

Core duties span system installation from wiring stage through to final fit off and commissioning.

Must have the confident ability to:

Understand wiring diagrams for the pre-wiring stage

Run and structure cables/wires

Terminate and install cable/wires. CAT5/CAT6 for new & existing construction

Install basic data networking or wireless networks

Perform service call-outs and repairs of faulty equipment or installations

Install: AV products including AV receivers, flat panel TVs, projectors, in-wall and in-ceiling speakers, distributed audio home theatre system home automation system

Install, configure and program remotes, keypads, AV equipment and automation hardware

And have a working knowledge of:

Audio / video distribution

Whole house networking/cabling,

Troubleshooting faulty Audio/Video/Automation systems with support from the system designer

Providing technical assistance to clients related to operation, use and maintenance of equipment

Benefits & culture

We are looking for someone who has 3 to 5 years' relevant experience, preferably with CEDIA training, who wants to continue to build their skill set in a supportive environment with a view to increased responsibility and reward.

This is a permanent role and includes a van, tools and phone. The salary package will be discussed at the interview.

Please email your letter of application and CV to Darrin Leong or call for more information.