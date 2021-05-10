Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Jobs
#285686 10-May-2021 12:09
G'day,

 

We're looking for a full-time, fixed-term staff member to work in research IT support, research data storage provisioning and research data management plans. Workplace is at the University of Auckland on Symonds Street, but you will have the option of working from home Mondays and Thursdays. Banding starts from $74k, depending on relevant skills & experience.

 

This particular role is more focused on outreach & engagement, than technology and software development, so a good service/support personality, fearless attitude to technology and basic Linux command line should see you through. (Hint: standard PD, so don't let that scare you. We will train you in data management and using ticketing system.)

 

https://jobs.smartrecruiters.com/TheUniversityOfAuckland/743999744304806-eresearch-engagement-specialist?trid=3c6ad30c-ea72-46ec-aea0-e8fc2fceed7f

 

 

 

Cheers,

 

- Marcus

  #2723714 10-Jun-2021 13:52
This particular role is now gone, thank you all for your attention.

