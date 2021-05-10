G'day,

We're looking for a full-time, fixed-term staff member to work in research IT support, research data storage provisioning and research data management plans. Workplace is at the University of Auckland on Symonds Street, but you will have the option of working from home Mondays and Thursdays. Banding starts from $74k, depending on relevant skills & experience.

This particular role is more focused on outreach & engagement, than technology and software development, so a good service/support personality, fearless attitude to technology and basic Linux command line should see you through. (Hint: standard PD, so don't let that scare you. We will train you in data management and using ticketing system.)

https://jobs.smartrecruiters.com/TheUniversityOfAuckland/743999744304806-eresearch-engagement-specialist?trid=3c6ad30c-ea72-46ec-aea0-e8fc2fceed7f

Cheers,

- Marcus