TeaLeaf

#285690 10-May-2021 15:15
After 20+ years in IT from networking to software in multiple countries, lately doing the gamut but largely focusing on strategy for E2E services and Project Management of such services.

Ive been looking at the University of Melbourne for a Masters in IT Management.

I have seen Capable's offerings. Bach IT which is really focussed at industry entry level, and an Appled Management in Business Information Systems which is BA and PM software build focussed, which is closer to where I am at. That could work, along with some Sol Arch certs and TOGAF?

Im wondering if these is any other degrees I can finish within 12 months using work experience and RPL? Id like to define myself in solutions architecture and further down the line EA/CIO type roles.

Any suggestions on other instituts I could apply to?

timmmay
  #2705556 10-May-2021 15:27
TOGAF is one of those things companies ask for in an architect but rarely or never use. I qualified but found it an impractical waste of time. Might be useful just to have on your CV.

 

I did the AWS solution architect qualification just to get a qual that says 'architect'. It's a technical qualification, in a proper architect role you need to understand the technical but don't do a lot of hands on yourself, other than deep dives if things go wrong, POC, that sort of thing. However, architect positions are tending towards more practical and hands on than they were 5 years ago, at least in my experience (as an architect for not sure how long, 5-8 years I think).

TeaLeaf

  #2705562 10-May-2021 15:42
timmmay:

 

TOGAF is one of those things companies ask for in an architect but rarely or never use. I qualified but found it an impractical waste of time. Might be useful just to have on your CV.

 

I did the AWS solution architect qualification just to get a qual that says 'architect'. It's a technical qualification, in a proper architect role you need to understand the technical but don't do a lot of hands on yourself, other than deep dives if things go wrong, POC, that sort of thing. However, architect positions are tending towards more practical and hands on than they were 5 years ago, at least in my experience (as an architect for not sure how long, 5-8 years I think).

 



Very true, TOGAF is always expected in Aus, whether it does anything practical is debatable. Given its courseware is online, doesnt hurt to have.

I was doing Azure Sol Arch papers but doing a AWS foundation.

Simply because Im familiar with .net development, rolling out MS products, 365 being used by almost all big business etc, its more an E2E solution, or it can be. AWS leads the market in its niche space space though. However MS is going hard on the marketing.

I havnt seen too many Archs getting their hands dirty myself, although all have to have a basic understanding of all layers and how to access XYZ feature. Im seeing in Aus a lot more EA roles now which are mostly strategic, sit one below the CIO. That is the perfect role for me, but whether I can get there is a tricky one as Ive been hands off engineering for a LONG time, but then Ive been across almost every IT sector with project management or technical busines/systems analysis. Ive seen people come from both angles. What urks me a bit is people from the General Business doing BA or PM work, getting into Solution Arch roles with no study.

If only there was a Solution Architecture post grade degree, that would be ideal. :-(

TeaLeaf

  #2705570 10-May-2021 16:09
timmmay:

 

TOGAF is one of those things companies ask for in an architect but rarely or never use. I qualified but found it an impractical waste of time. Might be useful just to have on your CV.

 



I forgot to mention, the reason Im looking for a 10 month degree (work experience + RPL) is a lot of Aussie jobs ask for an IT related degree. 

Bach Applied Management in Business Information Systems suits fine. 

Unless anyone can think of a better institute and or degree?

I did seriously consider the master in IT management and Melbourne Uni, but the degree is up in the air whether it will be around much longer, which is a real shame, would save on me doing another Bach degree and I could use this as an MBA level degree, or people have as far as I can see. :-(

