After 20+ years in IT from networking to software in multiple countries, lately doing the gamut but largely focusing on strategy for E2E services and Project Management of such services.
Ive been looking at the University of Melbourne for a Masters in IT Management.
I have seen Capable's offerings. Bach IT which is really focussed at industry entry level, and an Appled Management in Business Information Systems which is BA and PM software build focussed, which is closer to where I am at. That could work, along with some Sol Arch certs and TOGAF?
Im wondering if these is any other degrees I can finish within 12 months using work experience and RPL? Id like to define myself in solutions architecture and further down the line EA/CIO type roles.
Any suggestions on other instituts I could apply to?