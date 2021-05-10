TOGAF is one of those things companies ask for in an architect but rarely or never use. I qualified but found it an impractical waste of time. Might be useful just to have on your CV.

I did the AWS solution architect qualification just to get a qual that says 'architect'. It's a technical qualification, in a proper architect role you need to understand the technical but don't do a lot of hands on yourself, other than deep dives if things go wrong, POC, that sort of thing. However, architect positions are tending towards more practical and hands on than they were 5 years ago, at least in my experience (as an architect for not sure how long, 5-8 years I think).