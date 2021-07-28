We're looking for an IT Engineer, not a very descriptive job title I know but we do a bit of everything, both internally and for customers. Fully remote, anywhere in NZ is fine as long as you have UFB :)
This is a copy/paste of the LinkedIn Ad (https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/2657392630):
If you have a home lab, you are more than likely exactly the kind of person we are looking for! The more RU the better.
The ideal candidate will work on both internal and customer systems and infrastructure, both managing incidents and well as implementing new functionality and performing proactive maintenance. They will work alongside other engineers to ensure highest levels of performance and ability, and manage any problems that arise.
Work hours are 8am to 12pm Monday to Friday, with a share of the on-call rotation (on call allowance paid).
Responsibilities
- Create innovative and reliable technical solutions for defined business challenges
- Manage and monitor installed systems
- Test and maintain operations systems
- Monitor application performance
- Keep on top of emerging technologies
- Maintain documentation to a high standard
Qualifications
- Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or related field, or relevant experience
- Experience in configuring, monitoring and troubleshooting systems
- Strong scripting and technical skills
- Native level English proficiency
Technologies
This is a non-exhaustive list of the technologies we work with, in no particular order. We would expect that you have experience with at least 50% of them, or are able to upskill quickly.
- Linux
- Proxmox
- Ansible
- VMWare
- Windows
- Powershell
- PHP
- Sophos
- RMM
- AWS
- Arista switches
- BGP
- cPanel
- WordPress
- Veeam
- Google Workspace
- MikroTik