#288866 28-Jul-2021 15:55
We're looking for an IT Engineer, not a very descriptive job title I know but we do a bit of everything, both internally and for customers. Fully remote, anywhere in NZ is fine as long as you have UFB :)

 

This is a copy/paste of the LinkedIn Ad (https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/2657392630):

 

If you have a home lab, you are more than likely exactly the kind of person we are looking for! The more RU the better.

 

The ideal candidate will work on both internal and customer systems and infrastructure, both managing incidents and well as implementing new functionality and performing proactive maintenance. They will work alongside other engineers to ensure highest levels of performance and ability, and manage any problems that arise.

 

Work hours are 8am to 12pm Monday to Friday, with a share of the on-call rotation (on call allowance paid).

 

Responsibilities

 

  • Create innovative and reliable technical solutions for defined business challenges
  • Manage and monitor installed systems
  • Test and maintain operations systems
  • Monitor application performance
  • Keep on top of emerging technologies
  • Maintain documentation to a high standard

Qualifications

 

  • Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or related field, or relevant experience
  • Experience in configuring, monitoring and troubleshooting systems
  • Strong scripting and technical skills
  • Native level English proficiency

Technologies

 

This is a non-exhaustive list of the technologies we work with, in no particular order. We would expect that you have experience with at least 50% of them, or are able to upskill quickly.

 

  • Linux
  • Proxmox
  • Ansible
  • VMWare
  • Windows
  • Powershell
  • PHP
  • Sophos
  • RMM
  • AWS
  • Arista switches
  • BGP
  • cPanel
  • WordPress
  • Veeam
  • Google Workspace
  • MikroTik




they/them

 

Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.

  #2751745 29-Jul-2021 12:07
I have a 42U and a 27U .. do I win lol?

 

If only it was a fulltime position.




I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.

  #2751751 29-Jul-2021 12:29
Lias:

 

I have a 42U and a 27U .. do I win lol?

 

If only it was a fulltime position.

 

 

 

 

Unfortunately we don't currently have enough work for a whole full time position, maybe later in the year!




they/them

 

Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.

  #2751757 29-Jul-2021 12:51
I would probably fit the role except for the strong scripting requirement. :(
Never been my strong point.



  #2751761 29-Jul-2021 13:14
Strong scripting is probably a bit... strong, if that's the only bit tripping you up




they/them

 

Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.

