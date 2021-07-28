We're looking for an IT Engineer, not a very descriptive job title I know but we do a bit of everything, both internally and for customers. Fully remote, anywhere in NZ is fine as long as you have UFB :)

This is a copy/paste of the LinkedIn Ad (https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/2657392630):

If you have a home lab, you are more than likely exactly the kind of person we are looking for! The more RU the better.

The ideal candidate will work on both internal and customer systems and infrastructure, both managing incidents and well as implementing new functionality and performing proactive maintenance. They will work alongside other engineers to ensure highest levels of performance and ability, and manage any problems that arise.

Work hours are 8am to 12pm Monday to Friday, with a share of the on-call rotation (on call allowance paid).

Responsibilities

Create innovative and reliable technical solutions for defined business challenges

Manage and monitor installed systems

Test and maintain operations systems

Monitor application performance

Keep on top of emerging technologies

Maintain documentation to a high standard

Qualifications

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or related field, or relevant experience

Experience in configuring, monitoring and troubleshooting systems

Strong scripting and technical skills

Native level English proficiency

Technologies

This is a non-exhaustive list of the technologies we work with, in no particular order. We would expect that you have experience with at least 50% of them, or are able to upskill quickly.