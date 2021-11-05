Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
nzpilot1181

#290356 5-Nov-2021 15:15
Afternoon All, 

 

I am in my mid 30's looking at changing career. Since a young boy I have been fascinated by anything which resembles wireless communication. I am really wanting to get into the wireless telecommunication industry however I have no formal qualifications in this area of expertise. Specifically cell site design, field test engineering, coverage design etc. 

 

My question is how would someone like myself start this off? Does anyone offer an apprenticeship style earn while you learn type of employment? Any advice would be greatly appreciated. 

 

 

 

J

elpenguino
  #2808093 5-Nov-2021 15:28
Sounds like you want to do design i.e. be an RF Engineer so an engineering degree would be needed.

 

If you do an apprenticeship (are they even still available in electronics?) you'll be a technician, be down the pay scale and more likely to do repairs and installations instead.

 

Apprentices normally came out with a trade certificate.

 

Some organisations might still run a trainee intake - I met a couple of people from airways who were doing that. If you do something like that which comes out at diploma level instead, you'd be better off.




nzpilot1181

  #2808204 5-Nov-2021 20:23
Thanks for the reply. Happy to take a significant cut in salary if it means doing something I enjoy :) But being slightly older I am seeking out earn as you learn due to family commitments etc.

SATTV
  #2808206 5-Nov-2021 20:34
Back in the old days the post office / Telecom was the place to start with RTC ( Radio Technician Certificate ).

 

I dont know where to go for training but I will PM you some names to try, they should be able to help point you in the right direction.

 

John




EMB

  #2808402 6-Nov-2021 10:02
Reach out to Downer - they do the bulk of the cellsite work in NZ and are pretty good with apprenticeships, internships and the like.

Linux
  #2808403 6-Nov-2021 10:05
My dad did his refrigeration apprenticeship at 60 and retired at 75 age is no barrier

Spyware
  #2808410 6-Nov-2021 10:28
https://careers.downergroup.com/cw/en/job/580167/apprentice-service-technician




nzpilot1181

  #2808515 6-Nov-2021 13:55
Cheers everyone for your replies. I’ve had a good look at the Downer website, what they offer looks incredibly interesting! I’ll be making contact with them.

