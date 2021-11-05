Sounds like you want to do design i.e. be an RF Engineer so an engineering degree would be needed.

If you do an apprenticeship (are they even still available in electronics?) you'll be a technician, be down the pay scale and more likely to do repairs and installations instead.

Apprentices normally came out with a trade certificate.

Some organisations might still run a trainee intake - I met a couple of people from airways who were doing that. If you do something like that which comes out at diploma level instead, you'd be better off.