Afternoon All,
I am in my mid 30's looking at changing career. Since a young boy I have been fascinated by anything which resembles wireless communication. I am really wanting to get into the wireless telecommunication industry however I have no formal qualifications in this area of expertise. Specifically cell site design, field test engineering, coverage design etc.
My question is how would someone like myself start this off? Does anyone offer an apprenticeship style earn while you learn type of employment? Any advice would be greatly appreciated.
J