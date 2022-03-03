Can I please get recommendations on decent pay work from home jobs. I have a bachelor in i.t.
Have some money so could get microsoft certifications or something you can recommend, I would appreciate it.
Literally anything that doesn't heavily involve managing hardware hands-on.
Roles in cloud computing such as Azure / AWS cloud engineer are likely to be able to be done remotely. Just about any IT job can be done remotely, as we've proven the past two years. Not sure starting pay of cloud engineer but once you're qualified and competent (maybe 1-2 years if you start from good IT skills) the pay and conditions can be pretty good.
Money you have to cover qualifications isn't everything, people rate experience a lot. And any decent qualification will take time, so you'd probably end up only being accepted for lower end positions until you've proven yourself and got the experience.
Do you have any certifications and/or experience right now ? Depending what it is, you might be able to get a remote support contract, or similar to start with.
Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!
kingdragonfly:
The best job is architect, because you're paid to make pretty diagrams, and by the time people figure out that what you've designed doesn't work, you'll have started the next job.
And can be a fast track to getting **** listed once word gets out your designs don't work.
Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!
Disagree with that last post. I've been working almost exclusively remotely for a few years. So has my team, existing and new members.....there's nothing they'd have gained by being in an office to do their Teams meetings vs being at home.
ghettomaster: Why in particular do you want to work remotely?
At your stage in your career I’d say it’s quite important to be in the office as much as you can. That is where you can learn the most through observing how and why things are done.
Remember this is only the beginning. Experience is what people look for, and I think you would do yourself a disservice working remotely right now.
100% this, you miss all those background conversations and the easy tap on the shoulder of the person beside you to help you learn something/do something more efficiently.
After a few years in the industry then sure that's of less value, but when you're starting out it's extremely important.
That's not true at all in my experience. Chats are always going off at my place. The team interacts WAY more in chats than they ever do or did in person.
For people new to an industry being in the office with people more experienced at least a couple of days a week is REALLY valuable IMHO. That way you learn who is around who can help, who you like, and people overhear conversations and help out that you might not normally ask. Yes it can be done on chat, but you can't beat in-person to gain experience. Inexperienced people can sometimes take 10 to 100 times longer to do a task than someone experienced, a bit of help along the way can massive speed that up.
johno1234: Interactions only happen while in a teams meeting. Outside if that you are in your own with wfh. Not good for an inexperienced or junior team members whereas in an office you have mentors within earshot all day long.