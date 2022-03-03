Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
jackfry

228 posts

Master Geek


#294072 3-Mar-2022 15:28
Send private message quote this post

Can I please get recommendations on decent pay work from home jobs. I have  a bachelor in i.t. 

 

Have some money so could get microsoft certifications or something you can recommend, I would appreciate it.

 

 

Inphinity
2695 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2878384 3-Mar-2022 15:51
Send private message quote this post

Literally anything that doesn't heavily involve managing hardware hands-on.

timmmay
18400 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2878395 3-Mar-2022 16:12
Send private message quote this post

Roles in cloud computing such as Azure / AWS cloud engineer are likely to be able to be done remotely. Just about any IT job can be done remotely, as we've proven the past two years. Not sure starting pay of cloud engineer but once you're qualified and competent (maybe 1-2 years if you start from good IT skills) the pay and conditions can be pretty good.

kingdragonfly
6931 posts

Uber Geek


  #2902092 13-Apr-2022 19:03
Send private message quote this post

I got a work-at-home job even though it wasn't advertised as "work-from-home"

So apply for anything that you'd qualify for, just make sure the first sentence in your cover letter is "I'm looking for an exclusively work-from-home job" or "I'm looking for a work-from home x of out 5 days..."

As mentioned the more the job talks about the cloud, the more luck you'll have.

Typically Internet front-end developers have more opportunities to work from home.

Angular, React, Vue, Ember and Backbone are some widely used JS frameworks, while some examples of popular CSS frameworks include Bootstrap, Foundation and Bulma. Some in New Zealand use Flutter.



xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11885 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2902132 13-Apr-2022 20:17
Send private message quote this post

Money you have to cover qualifications isn't everything, people rate experience a lot. And any decent qualification will take time, so you'd probably end up only being accepted for lower end positions until you've proven yourself and got the experience.

 

Do you have any certifications and/or experience right now ? Depending what it is, you might be able to get a remote support contract, or similar to start with.




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

insane
2976 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2902149 13-Apr-2022 21:09
Send private message quote this post

There are several major paths you could go down

- System Engineering/DevOps/Architecture
- Software Development
- Security
- Networking
- Product
- Support

Support, Software and Security roles would more likely lend towards remote working. Support roles that pay well would be few and far between.

Having said that, working more remote under non pandemic conditions in some companies is a privilege that needs to be earned. It's also lot harder to learn on the job if you're isolated, so you may need to be prepared to be in the office once or twice a week.

You can/will also shift over time, I've gone:

Support -> Networking -> Engineering -> Security -> Architecture -> Product

Your journey will be unique, make sure each role provides plenty of challenge/opportunity to learn, and don't be afraid to find another that continues to push you once you find yourself becoming comfortable and stagnating.

Good luck!

kingdragonfly
6931 posts

Uber Geek


  #2902196 14-Apr-2022 08:39
Send private message quote this post

Obviously you also have to think about what you'll enjoy.

Honestly help-desk can suck because you have to deal with angry people.

Any hardware work can suck because it's expected all hardware are up 24 hours, you'll immediately have to explain why something is down, and you're expected to drop everything, even if it's in the middle of the night.

Database administration can suck because it has all the downsides of being a system engineer, plus "why is my report taking so long?", "why am I getting deadlocks?" "I wrote this data extract, and it's taking forever. How can we make it faster?"

Programming and web work used to be fun, but now every organizations uses sprints, and you'll be tightly controlled.

Network engineer / security is OK, until it's not. Things can go sideways very quickly, and you can easily find yourself having to explain something bad to every level of management.

The best job is architect, because you're paid to make pretty diagrams, and by the time people figure out that what you've designed doesn't work, you'll have started the next job.

xpd

xpd
A500 Mini Owner
11885 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2902211 14-Apr-2022 08:47
Send private message quote this post

kingdragonfly: 

The best job is architect, because you're paid to make pretty diagrams, and by the time people figure out that what you've designed doesn't work, you'll have started the next job.

 

And can be a fast track to getting **** listed once word gets out your designs don't work.




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 



ghettomaster
382 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2902291 14-Apr-2022 11:28
Send private message quote this post

Why in particular do you want to work remotely?

At your stage in your career I’d say it’s quite important to be in the office as much as you can. That is where you can learn the most through observing how and why things are done.

Remember this is only the beginning. Experience is what people look for, and I think you would do yourself a disservice working remotely right now.

gehenna
7319 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2902302 14-Apr-2022 12:04
Send private message quote this post

Disagree with that last post.  I've been working almost exclusively remotely for a few years.  So has my team, existing and new members.....there's nothing they'd have gained by being in an office to do their Teams meetings vs being at home. 

lxsw20
2873 posts

Uber Geek


  #2902308 14-Apr-2022 12:15
Send private message quote this post

ghettomaster: Why in particular do you want to work remotely?

At your stage in your career I’d say it’s quite important to be in the office as much as you can. That is where you can learn the most through observing how and why things are done.

Remember this is only the beginning. Experience is what people look for, and I think you would do yourself a disservice working remotely right now.

 

 

 

100% this, you miss all those background conversations and the easy tap on the shoulder of the person beside you to help you learn something/do something more efficiently.

 

After a few years in the industry then sure that's of less value, but when you're starting out it's extremely important.

gehenna
7319 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2902730 15-Apr-2022 16:41
Send private message quote this post

You only lose that by failing to adapt to a different way of working. It doesn't have to be the case that not being in the office together eliminates the good aspects of being in the office together. You just do them differently remotely.

johno1234
85 posts

Master Geek


  #2902776 15-Apr-2022 21:02
Send private message quote this post

Interactions only happen while in a teams meeting. Outside if that you are in your own with wfh. Not good for an inexperienced or junior team members whereas in an office you have mentors within earshot all day long.

There’s nothing like having people around to bounce ideas off but also to chat about anything at all from work to rugby to family to the weather.

My niece was graduate hired by Microsoft and shipped to Vancouver, in the middle of the second big COVID outbreak so started out with months of wfh and she found it horrible and isolating both socially and professionally

gehenna
7319 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2902892 16-Apr-2022 12:47
Send private message quote this post

That's not true at all in my experience.  Chats are always going off at my place.  The team interacts WAY more in chats than they ever do or did in person. 

timmmay
18400 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2902894 16-Apr-2022 14:02
Send private message quote this post

For people new to an industry being in the office with people more experienced at least a couple of days a week is REALLY valuable IMHO. That way you learn who is around who can help, who you like, and people overhear conversations and help out that you might not normally ask. Yes it can be done on chat, but you can't beat in-person to gain experience. Inexperienced people can sometimes take 10 to 100 times longer to do a task than someone experienced, a bit of help along the way can massive speed that up.

gzt

gzt
13473 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2902971 16-Apr-2022 15:23
Send private message quote this post

johno1234: Interactions only happen while in a teams meeting. Outside if that you are in your own with wfh. Not good for an inexperienced or junior team members whereas in an office you have mentors within earshot all day long.

Imo some of this is down to culture and tools. Microsoft Teams is centrally administrated and can feel a bit locked down.

Slack, Zoom etc have many weaknesses which I can talk about all day - but one strength is they are user driven and very flexible. It's no surprise these two benefited massively from the pandemic.

