

Obviously you also have to think about what you'll enjoy.



Honestly help-desk can suck because you have to deal with angry people.



Any hardware work can suck because it's expected all hardware are up 24 hours, you'll immediately have to explain why something is down, and you're expected to drop everything, even if it's in the middle of the night.



Database administration can suck because it has all the downsides of being a system engineer, plus "why is my report taking so long?", "why am I getting deadlocks?" "I wrote this data extract, and it's taking forever. How can we make it faster?"



Programming and web work used to be fun, but now every organizations uses sprints, and you'll be tightly controlled.



Network engineer / security is OK, until it's not. Things can go sideways very quickly, and you can easily find yourself having to explain something bad to every level of management.



The best job is architect, because you're paid to make pretty diagrams, and by the time people figure out that what you've designed doesn't work, you'll have started the next job.