Hi everyone 👋,

I have been a member for a while here (October 2021), I have never really posted anything, mostly reading threads in the Digital Entertainment and Networking sections.

Since July last year, I have been studying Software/Web Development at Wellington ICT (part of Victoria University of Wellington), mostly learning Java intensly for the first 3 months after which we were exposed to topics like Mobile development, Cloud and Databases, Network and Security, Programming languages (C#, PHP, Python) and Web development through to December.

In January and February we worked on industrial projects with real companies where, in a team of 5, we used Agile Development to develop and build apps/web apps to help industry partners.

Now to complete our studies, we are required to complete a 12-week internship.

I am currently looking for a junior developer role around Wellington to fulfill that requirement.

I have researched and applied to Xero, Catalyst, Westpac and so on but they are not offering internships at this time.

I am registered with Summer of Tech and am actively looking around the market.

The internship has to start in March, before the 28th ideally and ~40 hours/week.

I would be really happy to look at any opportunities.

Thanks in advance for any assistance👨‍💻