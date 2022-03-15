Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
tahitonz

4 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

#295243 15-Mar-2022 18:33
Hi everyone 👋,

 

I have been a member for a while here (October 2021), I have never really posted anything, mostly reading threads in the Digital Entertainment and Networking sections.

 

 

 

Since July last year, I have been studying Software/Web Development at Wellington ICT (part of Victoria University of Wellington), mostly learning Java intensly for the first 3 months after which we were exposed to topics like Mobile development, Cloud and Databases, Network and Security, Programming languages (C#, PHP, Python) and Web development through to December.

 

In January and February we worked on industrial projects with real companies where, in a team of 5, we used Agile Development to develop and build apps/web apps to help industry partners.

 

Now to complete our studies, we are required to complete a 12-week internship.

 

 

 

I am currently looking for a junior developer role around Wellington to fulfill that requirement.

 

I have researched and applied to Xero, Catalyst, Westpac and so on but they are not offering internships at this time.

 

I am registered with Summer of Tech and am actively looking around the market.

 

The internship has to start in March, before the 28th ideally and ~40 hours/week.

 

I would be really happy to look at any opportunities.

 

 

 

Thanks in advance for any assistance👨‍💻

networkn
27234 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2886683 15-Mar-2022 19:12
Unfortunately, whilst I have the odd little project someone with development experience could help with, such as helping us interface with a couple of API's, I unfortunately am in Auckland and don't have anywhere near 40 hours per week for you. 

 

I hope you find something, I applaud using your initiative to post here. 

 

I am only aware of one company I could recommend you to, and they are based in Auckland as well, and I am unsure if your skills would meet their requirements or even if they would be prepared to consider an intern type role. 

 

How does pay during an internship usually work? 

tahitonz

4 posts

Wannabe Geek

ID Verified

  #2886687 15-Mar-2022 19:25
networkn:

 

Unfortunately, whilst I have the odd little project someone with development experience could help with, such as helping us interface with a couple of API's, I unfortunately am in Auckland and don't have anywhere near 40 hours per week for you. 

 

I hope you find something, I applaud using your initiative to post here. 

 

I am only aware of one company I could recommend you to, and they are based in Auckland as well, and I am unsure if your skills would meet their requirements or even if they would be prepared to consider an intern type role. 

 

How does pay during an internship usually work? 

 

 

Thanks very much for replying👍, I really appreciate it.

 

If you do hear of anything, please let me know.

