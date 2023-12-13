I know some of you have strong opinions, but if a job is listed without a salary, deal with.

Someone posted a listing earlier today, and some people were downright rude.

I have removed the listing on request. The OP said he was happy at his workplace, and the salary was good.

Now the listing is gone, and apparently, it was a good opportunity that someone else could have benefitted in these hard times.

I'm tagging everyone in that discussion for the sake of this @danfaulknor @Lias @elpenguino @Qazzy03 @boosacnoodle @xpd