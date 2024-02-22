Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
#311870 22-Feb-2024 11:21
Small business support

 

Riverhead, near Kumeu, West Auckland.

 

Earthmoving & civil works contractor.

 

8 PCs, 6 laptops, 2 servers, wifi APs, 20 cameras, 2 printers, 5 ip phones, 4 switches, 1 router

 

PCs are all Windoz, mix of 7 & 10.  Servers are proxmox with linux vms.

 

I've moved too far away to provide practical onsite support.

 

Looking for someone with onsite & hardware skills.

 

Perhaps initially subcontract to me until skills & customer relations proven.

 

Mostly break-fix work, occassional replace a component or system or upgrade it.

 

David

 

021 721 015

  #3198690 22-Feb-2024 11:31
Hi David. 

 

We are potentially interested, but we require customers to be on a managed service and or security plan with us. If the customer would consider that, then I'd love to see if we are a good fit. 

 

Are are an established 10 person TSP and have other customers in the same industry.

 

Feel free to DM me if you feel we are potentially a good fit. 

 

Happy to even just have a chat.

 

Cheers

 

 

 

Andre

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 

  #3198711 22-Feb-2024 12:06
Hi David,

 

We're an MSP on the North Shore, so about 30ish~ minutes from Riverhead who could potentially help. We do co-managed and breakfix for other MSPs and IT departments located around NZ and in Australia. Happy to have a chat, I could call you this afternoon if that suits?

 

Cheers





