Small business support
Riverhead, near Kumeu, West Auckland.
Earthmoving & civil works contractor.
8 PCs, 6 laptops, 2 servers, wifi APs, 20 cameras, 2 printers, 5 ip phones, 4 switches, 1 router
PCs are all Windoz, mix of 7 & 10. Servers are proxmox with linux vms.
I've moved too far away to provide practical onsite support.
Looking for someone with onsite & hardware skills.
Perhaps initially subcontract to me until skills & customer relations proven.
Mostly break-fix work, occassional replace a component or system or upgrade it.
David
021 721 015