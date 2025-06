I got approached by an AWS ops manager on Linkedin about 2 years ago, he was trying to recruit me and I asked some questions about flexibility etc. here's a couple of things I go back.

As we use a follow the sun approach to support we have a coverage window here in NZ. Currently most engineers start at 9am and finish at 5pm, some start a bit earlier at 8:30am. A benefit of this model is that engineers don't get called after hours to resolve customer issues. We fully support remote working and have allowances to buy home office equipment so some of our engineers only come into the office for team building events. We try to provide flexibility where possible but we do have to balance that with the support requirements for our customers. We can cater for the school drop off/pick up, we have a number of parents that have to perform these type of parental duties during the day across the ANZ team.

Salary wise, I gave them a big number and they said yep, maybe even more.

I do love my job but I kinda regret not exploring that one a bit more lol.

Probably worth noting also that there's a pretty huge difference between Amazon warehouse workers and AWS knowledge workers.. the former are treated pretty badly according to the internet, but I've not heard the same of AWS. No doubt you'd still have the risk that any large MSP/ service provider will lay you off to make more money, but that applies to half the IT industry.