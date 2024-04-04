I'm working on a node-red proof of concept project, for a larger project, if it can be shown all to work.

I'm looking for a co-developer with good javascript and node.js skills, so I can progress the PoC quicker.

I know exactly what the target it is, just a matter of getting all the node-red and veutifyjs (node-red-dashboard2) code and templates to line up.

Thinking we'd work together, I'll pseudo code it, you implement it, we test together, and adapt methods to find a lean, clean solution.

David