I’m considering keeping my job remote after moving to NZ.
Any local platforms where freelancers or remote workers can connect with companies, or is LinkedIn still the go-to (is it as such for NZ right now?)
Depends on what you can do really, and where you are coming from.
freelancer.com can be useful but you will really need to hustle if you go this way, and you are competing with people in other countries. Your best pathway is to really flex your network and people you know, and generate business this way while you rebuild connections and make yourself known.
LinkedIn (NZ) is mainly a resume experience and not a prime channel for work generation.
________
Antoniosk
Seek.co.nz. Local job site
also trademe jobs…
https://www.unicornfactory.nz/ is a popular one as well
Any comments made are my personal views and does not represent those of my employer
haha thought unicornfactory sounded a bit like a scam at first. thanks for the links! sorry what dyou mean by trademe jobs? and trademe's like a 2nd-hand shopping platform?
Trade me is like a baby E Bay. It’s also useful for finding houses, rentals, cars and jobs. You need to be in NZ to join.
chloesgoingplaces:
haha thought unicornfactory sounded a bit like a scam at first. thanks for the links! sorry what dyou mean by trademe jobs? and trademe's like a 2nd-hand shopping platform?
https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/jobs