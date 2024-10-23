Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Jobs
Best platforms for remote freelance work in NZ?
chloesgoingplaces

#317526 23-Oct-2024 19:19
I’m considering keeping my job remote after moving to NZ.

 

Any local platforms where freelancers or remote workers can connect with companies, or is LinkedIn still the go-to (is it as such for NZ right now?)

antoniosk
  #3300771 24-Oct-2024 03:22
Depends on what you can do really, and where you are coming from.

 

 

 

freelancer.com can be useful but you will really need to hustle if you go this way, and you are competing with people in other countries. Your best pathway is to really flex your network and people you know, and generate business this way while you rebuild connections and make yourself known. 

 

LinkedIn (NZ) is mainly a resume experience and not a prime channel for work generation.




Goosey
  #3300784 24-Oct-2024 08:03
Seek.co.nz. Local job site

 

also trademe jobs…

 

 

 

 

taneb1
  #3300891 24-Oct-2024 10:59
https://www.unicornfactory.nz/ is a popular one as well




chloesgoingplaces

  #3303392 30-Oct-2024 20:17
haha thought unicornfactory sounded a bit like a scam at first.  thanks for the links!  sorry what dyou mean by trademe jobs?  and trademe's like a 2nd-hand shopping platform?

Eva888
  #3303409 30-Oct-2024 21:05
Trade me is like a baby E Bay. It’s also useful for finding houses, rentals, cars and jobs. You need to be in NZ to join.

cddt
  #3303491 31-Oct-2024 08:13
https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/jobs

 

 




