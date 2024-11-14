We are Grinding Gear Games, creators of the award-winning dark fantasy Action RPG Path of Exile. We're a world-class studio of more than 180 developers based in Auckland, New Zealand and we're currently expanding the Path of Exile 2 development team.



We seek experienced C++ Gameplay Programmers to join our incredibly talented team.



Location: On-site in Henderson, Auckland, New Zealand

Relocation assistance (for the right candidate, if needed)

Full time position - 40 hours a week

This position includes the following duties:

• Provide software development services

• Design Gameplay elements of Path of Exile using modern C++

• Plan, maintain, analyse and review implementations of programming code

• Maintain consistent communication with directors and colleagues

• Work to strict deadlines and schedules

We are seeking someone with:



• Strong knowledge of modern C++

• Excellent communication skills

• At least 3 years of commercial game programming experience in a professional studio OR a bachelor's degree in IT, Software Engineering or Game Development

Must be able to pass our technical C++ programming test (approximately one hour long)

Pluses

• Experience with our game, Path of Exile

How to Apply

If you meet the above requirements, please email your resume, some C++ code samples and a cover letter to jobs@grindinggear.com with your name and role you are applying for in the subject line. You can also apply directly through Seek: https://www.seek.co.nz/job/79956708

No phone calls or agencies, please.