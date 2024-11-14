We are Grinding Gear Games, creators of the award-winning dark fantasy Action RPG Path of Exile. We're a world-class studio of more than 180 developers based in Auckland, New Zealand and we're currently expanding the Path of Exile 2 functional support team.

We’re seeking a talented IT Support Engineer to join our team at our office in Auckland, New Zealand.

Location: On-site in Henderson, Auckland, New Zealand

Relocation assistance (for the right candidate, if needed)

Full time position - 40 hours a week

The position includes the following duties:

• Provide comprehensive technical support across all departments

• Resolve hardware and software issues while maintaining high service levels

• Manage user accounts, software deployment, and system configurations

• Work with Systems Administration team on IT asset management

• Assist with basic server hardware support tasks

• Create and maintain technical documentation and support procedures

• Implement process improvements and support automation

• Participate in hardware lifecycle management and procurement planning

We are seeking someone with:

• 2+ years of experience in desktop support or similar IT role

• Strong knowledge of Windows desktop/server environments

• Experience with software deployment and patch management

• Experience supporting creative professionals in a fast-paced environment

• Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills

• Strong communication abilities and customer service orientation

• Knowledge of IT security best practices

• Ability to identify and address technical needs independently, with a track record of implementing improvements without direct oversight

Pluses:

• Experience supporting game development teams

• Familiarity with game development tools (version control, game engines, 3D software)

• Linux experience

• Experience with automation and scripting

How to apply



If you meet the above requirements, please email your resume and a cover letter to jobs@grindinggear.com with your name and role you are applying for in the subject line - You can also apply directly through our Seek ad: https://www.seek.co.nz/job/80145114

No phone calls or agencies, please.