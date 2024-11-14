We are Grinding Gear Games, creators of the award-winning dark fantasy Action RPG Path of Exile. We're a world-class studio of more than 180 developers based in Auckland, New Zealand and we're currently expanding the Path of Exile 2 functional support team.
We’re seeking a talented IT Support Engineer to join our team at our office in Auckland, New Zealand.
Location: On-site in Henderson, Auckland, New Zealand
Relocation assistance (for the right candidate, if needed)
Full time position - 40 hours a week
The position includes the following duties:
• Provide comprehensive technical support across all departments
• Resolve hardware and software issues while maintaining high service levels
• Manage user accounts, software deployment, and system configurations
• Work with Systems Administration team on IT asset management
• Assist with basic server hardware support tasks
• Create and maintain technical documentation and support procedures
• Implement process improvements and support automation
• Participate in hardware lifecycle management and procurement planning
We are seeking someone with:
• 2+ years of experience in desktop support or similar IT role
• Strong knowledge of Windows desktop/server environments
• Experience with software deployment and patch management
• Experience supporting creative professionals in a fast-paced environment
• Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills
• Strong communication abilities and customer service orientation
• Knowledge of IT security best practices
• Ability to identify and address technical needs independently, with a track record of implementing improvements without direct oversight
Pluses:
• Experience supporting game development teams
• Familiarity with game development tools (version control, game engines, 3D software)
• Linux experience
• Experience with automation and scripting
How to apply
If you meet the above requirements, please email your resume and a cover letter to jobs@grindinggear.com with your name and role you are applying for in the subject line - You can also apply directly through our Seek ad: https://www.seek.co.nz/job/80145114
No phone calls or agencies, please.