We are Grinding Gear Games, creators of the award-winning dark fantasy Action RPG Path of Exile. We're a world-class studio of more than 180 developers based in Auckland, New Zealand and we're currently expanding the Path of Exile 2 functional support team.

 

We’re seeking an experienced C++ Infrastructure Engineer to join our server administration team at our office in Auckland, New Zealand.

 

The C++ Infrastructure Engineer will act as a senior and coordinate with our server administration team, being responsible for implementing and maintaining backend network and server infrastructure for our live-service Online Action RPG Path of Exile, as well as troubleshooting and resolving any issues that arise.

 

Location: On-site in Henderson, Auckland, New Zealand
Relocation assistance (for the right candidate, if needed)
Full time position - 40 hours a week

 

The position includes the following duties:

 

• Implementation of backend systems.
• Work with the system admin team to provide responsive and consistent resolutions to IT incidents for Grinding Gear Games, it’s network and servers, in a timely manner
• Resolve technical issues for Path of Exile in a timely manner
• Research and implement improvements to system security and efficiency
• Coordinate with the system admin team to arrange the building and maintenance of computers in the Grinding Gear Games office 
• Be on-call outside regular work times in case problems come up that need immediate action

 

The candidate must have strong experience with the following:

 

• C++
• At least one database management system

 

We’re looking for candidates with experience in the following - the more of these (or similar) you have experience with, the better:

 

• Linux development
• Network programming
• Python
• PostgreSQL
• Embedded databases
• Our game, Path of Exile

How to apply

 

If you meet the above requirements, please email your resume and a cover letter to jobs@grindinggear.com with your name and role you are applying for in the subject line. You can also apply directly through our Seek ad: https://www.seek.co.nz/job/80286033

 

No phone calls or agencies, please.

What do you use for Rendering your game footage content ?
perhaps we should talk.

Conc.

 
 
 
 

Interesting reading…

 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tencent

 

 

 

 I’m not really a gamer, but recognise a few names!

