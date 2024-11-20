We are Grinding Gear Games, creators of the award-winning dark fantasy Action RPG Path of Exile. We're a world-class studio of more than 180 developers based in Auckland, New Zealand and we're currently expanding the Path of Exile 2 functional support team.

We’re seeking an experienced C++ Infrastructure Engineer to join our server administration team at our office in Auckland, New Zealand.

The C++ Infrastructure Engineer will act as a senior and coordinate with our server administration team, being responsible for implementing and maintaining backend network and server infrastructure for our live-service Online Action RPG Path of Exile, as well as troubleshooting and resolving any issues that arise.

Location: On-site in Henderson, Auckland, New Zealand

Relocation assistance (for the right candidate, if needed)

Full time position - 40 hours a week

The position includes the following duties:

• Implementation of backend systems.

• Work with the system admin team to provide responsive and consistent resolutions to IT incidents for Grinding Gear Games, it’s network and servers, in a timely manner

• Resolve technical issues for Path of Exile in a timely manner

• Research and implement improvements to system security and efficiency

• Coordinate with the system admin team to arrange the building and maintenance of computers in the Grinding Gear Games office

• Be on-call outside regular work times in case problems come up that need immediate action

The candidate must have strong experience with the following:

• C++

• At least one database management system

We’re looking for candidates with experience in the following - the more of these (or similar) you have experience with, the better:

• Linux development

• Network programming

• Python

• PostgreSQL

• Embedded databases

• Our game, Path of Exile



How to apply

If you meet the above requirements, please email your resume and a cover letter to jobs@grindinggear.com with your name and role you are applying for in the subject line. You can also apply directly through our Seek ad: https://www.seek.co.nz/job/80286033

No phone calls or agencies, please.