We're looking for an Auckland-based business development manager.

We are an NZ-owned IT consultancy that offers DevOps & Agile, Cloud and Business Change services to help our clients succeed. We do this with a focus on people, because for us people come first. We work in highly pragmatic ways, right-sizing approaches to New Zealand conditions and delivering excellent results.

Our people have autonomy, work with broad and challenging problems, and get lots of opportunity to learn and grow. They make a difference every day for our clients and the communities our clients serve.

We are a consultant led business, our consultants are a part of, and actively involved in the continued evolution of Equinox IT and the ongoing impact of change we provide to our customers.

We are also a Microsoft Solutions Partner and have improved business agility in a broad range of organisations from small ISVs to large enterprises and government departments.