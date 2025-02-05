Hi, my name is Maxine but you can just call me Max.

I am looking to get back into telco, preferably an L2 role or possibly NOC or a junior engineer role.

It is no secret I used to work for One New Zealand and my passion is within telecommunications, I used to work within voice and messaging space where I handled escalated issues from frontline (and even lots of issues on this forum, where I was originally hired from too!) and worked directly with engineers and techs to resolve them.

I specialize in mobile where I've used packet tracing(I've used Wireshark, software from the Netscout suite such as nSA and TrueCall), analyze calling, coverage, performance(KPI metrics straight from the source itself or from Power Bi) and reliability issues.

I understand fundamentals such as the OSI model, TCP/IP, VoLTE call flows and SIP, LTE and NR signaling. I am also someone who can break techno jargon into easy to understand language.

I've also used ACS for provisioning RGWs, configurating and troubleshooting as well for fixed wireless and fixed line end users.

I will go above and beyond for anyone, I will always own issues end to end, including taking on feedback, good or bad. I enjoy fast paced and I work very well under pressure. I also don't leave a single stone unturned whilst documenting everything.

All of my current knowledge is from being trained and mentored from the colleagues I used to work directly with in collaboration.

My DMs are open if you want to look at my CV and get my contact details. I do live in Christchurch, my preference is staying, however for the right role and support, I will happily move across the country as well.