MaxineN

Max
#318633 5-Feb-2025 14:21
Hi, my name is Maxine but you can just call me Max. 

 

 

 

I am looking to get back into telco, preferably an L2 role or possibly NOC or a junior engineer role. 

 

It is no secret I used to work for One New Zealand and my passion is within telecommunications, I used to work within voice and messaging space where I handled escalated issues from frontline (and even lots of issues on this forum, where I was originally hired from too!) and worked directly with engineers and techs to resolve them.

 

I specialize in mobile where I've used packet tracing(I've used Wireshark, software from the Netscout suite such as nSA and TrueCall), analyze calling, coverage, performance(KPI metrics straight from the source itself or from Power Bi) and reliability issues.

 

I understand fundamentals such as the OSI model, TCP/IP, VoLTE call flows and SIP, LTE and NR signaling. I am also someone who can break techno jargon into easy to understand language.

 

I've also used ACS for provisioning RGWs, configurating and troubleshooting as well for fixed wireless and fixed line end users. 

 

I will go above and beyond for anyone, I will always own issues end to end, including taking on feedback, good or bad. I enjoy fast paced and I work very well under pressure. I also don't leave a single stone unturned whilst documenting everything.

 

All of my current knowledge is from being trained and mentored from the colleagues I used to work directly with in collaboration.

 

 

 

My DMs are open if you want to look at my CV and get my contact details. I do live in Christchurch, my preference is staying, however for the right role and support, I will happily move across the country as well.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP

timbosan
  #3339663 5-Feb-2025 15:58
Hey, would you look at coming back to One NZ?

 
 
 
 

networkn
Networkn
  #3339714 5-Feb-2025 16:04
If I had a telco, you'd be on the list of people I'd want working for me :) 

 

 

MaxineN

Max
  #3339720 5-Feb-2025 16:12
timbosan:

 

Hey, would you look at coming back to One NZ?

 

 

 

 

I would.

 

Door will always be open.

 

 

 

networkn:

 

 

 

If I had a telco, you'd be on the list of people I'd want working for me :) 

 

 

 

 

 

 

💜

 

Thank you!




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP



Rickles
  #3339767 5-Feb-2025 20:41
Best of luck Max, you've been an absolute boon to this Forum.

Reanalyse
  #3339788 5-Feb-2025 21:48
Have you tried Kordia ?

 

Careers page is https://www.kordia.co.nz/careers

 

With some upskilling in Cyber Security a good telecom process person such as yourself could be very valuable

 

 

MaxineN

Max
  #3340013 6-Feb-2025 21:04
Reanalyse:

 

Have you tried Kordia ?

 

Careers page is https://www.kordia.co.nz/careers

 

With some upskilling in Cyber Security a good telecom process person such as yourself could be very valuable

 

 

I have thought about this (upskilling) if I wanted to go devices (there's a huge market in this, not from just cryptography, pen testing and analyzing), it's one of the few things I'd consider if I wanted to specialize my craft. I still have some time to "cook" in the lower end before I consider seeing what I want to specialize in.

 

 




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP

MaxineN

Max
  #3343849 17-Feb-2025 19:16
Just a bump as I am still looking.

 

Met with someone awesome last week, who's knocking on doors with me. So far no open doors. It's pretty tough.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP



DjShadow
  #3343902 17-Feb-2025 19:53
Dare I suggest it but has anything in Australia caught your eye?

MaxineN

Max
  #3343904 17-Feb-2025 20:09
DjShadow:

 

Dare I suggest it but has anything in Australia caught your eye?

 

 

 

 

That's a big move. One I probably can't finance up front or logistically do.

 

On the other hand... I don't have anyone in Australia, most of my contacts are New Zealand or everywhere else. 

 

 




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP

MaxineN

Max
  #3360459 4-Apr-2025 09:25
Hi all.

 

I am still unfortunately looking and I'm willing to expand my options a bit more.

 

I am also heavily invested in getting my CCNA and MTCNA and CRE. 

 

Happy to move any where in the country as well.




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech.

 

I use quic. They're a great ISP for techies. Use my referral I get money off my bill! You can get the setup fee waived too via this code when you order! R177510EBNVXP

alasta
  #3360563 4-Apr-2025 10:41
As a OneNZ customer I found Maxine extremely helpful. 

 

Good luck Maxine. It's a tough market out there but persistence always wins in the end. 

