Life has served me a curve ball and I need an income. Is anyone out there looking for a infrastructure engineer? Or has any sort of support vacancy available even short term?
Cheers
Mike
Sorry to hear that, mate.
Perhaps post a very abbreviated summary of your CV, also including location.
25 years of support starting in the SMB space doing networking and end user stuff, via the last 15 years in the corporate space looking after cloud, virtualised, and physical servers mostly in the Wintel space. Some network support in there too but I won't sell myself as a network engineer. Experience with Teams (and all its forerunners), ConfigMgr, M365. Located Auckland.
And here was me thinking "Infrastructure Engineer" was a Civil B.E. doing roads and bridges.