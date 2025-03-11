Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsJobsInfrastructure engineer job wanted

EMB

EMB

54 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#318986 11-Mar-2025 15:21
Send private message

Life has served me a curve ball and I need an income.  Is anyone out there looking for a infrastructure engineer?  Or has any sort of support vacancy available even short term?

 

 

 

Cheers

 

Mike

Create new topic
Dynamic
3830 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3352639 11-Mar-2025 15:25
Send private message

Sorry to hear that, mate.

 

Perhaps post a very abbreviated summary of your CV, also including location.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.

EMB

EMB

54 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3352640 11-Mar-2025 15:29
Send private message

25 years of support starting in the SMB space doing networking and end user stuff, via the last 15 years in the corporate space looking after cloud, virtualised, and physical servers mostly in the Wintel space.  Some network support in there too but I won't sell myself as a network engineer.  Experience with Teams (and all its forerunners), ConfigMgr, M365.  Located Auckland.

johno1234
2729 posts

Uber Geek


  #3352654 11-Mar-2025 16:25
Send private message

And here was me thinking "Infrastructure Engineer" was a Civil B.E. doing roads and bridges.

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright