Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsJobsneed advice on IT related things for a small thrift store/ Florist shop that I'm helping with getting started
jordan8thepie1

56 posts

Master Geek


#318994 11-Mar-2025 20:48
Send private message

I'm helping with setting up the IT for a small charity thrift store/florist shop that will be opening soon.

 

the people running the charity shop are in the process of renovating the shop and are trying to do things a cheaply as possible. I'm giving them advice on what to do with the tech side as they are not tech savvy people.

 

I need recommendations for:

 

Eftpos terminal

 

POS Terminal

 

Networking/cabling, Router and Wi-Fi. 

 

Phone lines. They want 2 separate phone lines one for the charity store and one for the florist shop. They wanted 2 separate phones. I'm thinking of going VoIP and combining the two lines into a single phone or having two phones with both lines on them?  I don't see them making lots of calls out so something cheap that uses VoIP?

 

They also want to play background music in the shop. so looking for providers that do that sort of thing. I'm recommendations for speakers/playback devices too.

 

I've suggested they install CCTV. Probably need 4-8 Cameras max and a NVR. has anyone got and recommendation of brands. They will want remote viewing.

 

The premises has fibre but the ONT seems to be installed at the front of the shop near the entrance. They are looking at having the counter towards the back. so would it be best to get it moved or run a cable from the ONT to the counter at the back.

 

Burglar alarm will need replacing as it's an old Bosch that beeps every 30 seconds or so and requires a copper telephone line for monitoring. No one knows the code for it either and battery is definitely dead.

 

If there is anything that I've missed and what are your suggestions?

Create new topic
Dynamic
3830 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3352843 11-Mar-2025 21:10
Send private message

Suggestions for a small portion of the task:

 

  • Arrange for a fibre broadband connection and ask the chosen broadband company to arrange to have the ONT relocated.  (You can also leave it where it is, and run an ethernet cable from the ONT to where you want the Wi-Fi router located.)
  • Have the fibre broadband company set up two phone lines for you.  Connect 2x inexpensive cordless phones to the phone connection on the ONT or on the broadband company's router (one cordless phone for each line).  Consider using two different models of cordless phone so the phones and bases don't get mixed up.
  • If they want an A4 printer, go with an inexpensive Brother mono laser printer with an ethernet connection so it gets plugged into the router.  Wi-Fi printing is not reliable.  Avoid a model with a scanner unless absolutely necessary as scanning issues cause tech support calls.  (A modern mobile phone can be used to 'scan to pdf and email it'.)
  • Playing music in a shop involves license fees.  Look this up.  An old mobile phone with a mid-range bluetooth speaker can do a great job.
  • POS terminal.... if you can use cloud-based POS software that has an app, a tablet like an iPad is relatively inexpensive and reliable.  Fewer things to go wrong than a PC.  The tablet can also send music to the bluetooth speaker.  There are secure mounting options for a tablet to prevent it being stolen.




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
jordan8thepie1

56 posts

Master Geek


  #3352855 11-Mar-2025 21:37
Send private message

I had let them know previously that there are license fees for playing music.

 

I Will see if we can get the ISP to move the ONT. It's in a bad spot which is very open and a customer could easily turn switch it off being at the front of the store in an open area.

 

Will recommend them a mono laser brother printer. I'm not sure if they need scanning will check. 

 

I assume that streaming services like Spotify/You tube are out of the question for music as i see that their terms of service don't allow commercial use.

 

I've just looked at Soundtrack your brand https://www.soundtrackyourbrand.com/ which seems pretty good at $44 and works with Windows, IOS, Android and hardware streaming devices like Sonos and Wiim. 

 

https://www.soundtrackyourbrand.com/apps-and-hardware/

xpd

xpd
Geek @ Coastguard NZ
13718 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3352936 12-Mar-2025 06:53
Send private message

You WILL need a licensed music provider. I help a friend in a similar situation, and they just had Spotify playing until an inspector turned up and advised they cant do that.

 

They ended up signing up with an overseas music provider (wanted particular style of music not readily available via NZ providers) which was fine.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon / Geek of Coastguard New Zealand

 

                      LinkTree -   kiwiblast.co.nz - Lego and more

 

       Support Kiwi music!   The People   Black Smoke Trigger   Like A Storm   Devilskin

 

                                            NZ GEEKS Discord______________________________

 

 



wellygary
8246 posts

Uber Geek


  #3352971 12-Mar-2025 09:08
Send private message

jordan8thepie1:

 

I Will see if we can get the ISP to move the ONT. It's in a bad spot which is very open and a customer could easily turn switch it off being at the front of the store in an open area.

 

 

There will be a cost to move the ONT and given its a business not a residence its likely to be higher than the $300+GST homes get slugged 

 

Given this place sounds like it running pretty lean I would seriously not bother about shifting the ONT, customers don't care and won't even notice it.... Just run a long Ethernet cable to the back of the Shop. 

 

If you are really worried about customer tampering, put a cheap box around it it, drill some vent holes in it and paint it the colour of the wall...

 

I've seen plenty of ONTs by the door in shops around town, 

gehenna
8451 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3353100 12-Mar-2025 12:51
Send private message

It's going to be more expensive over time for them to do things on a shoestring budget.  In my experience it's cheaper to engage a reliable company at the outset.  It might not feel cheaper today, but it will in 12 months when all the gotchas that pop up over the next year are tallied are tactically resolved, when they could have been known and planned for at the start.  

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Bolt Launches in New Zealand
Posted 11-Jun-2025 00:00

Suunto Run Review
Posted 10-Jun-2025 10:44

Freeview Satellite TV Brings HD Viewing to More New Zealanders
Posted 5-Jun-2025 11:50

HP OmniBook Ultra Flip 14-inch Review
Posted 3-Jun-2025 14:40

Flip Phones Are Back as HMD Reimagines an Iconic Style
Posted 30-May-2025 17:06

Hundreds of School Students Receive Laptops Through Spark Partnership With Quadrent's Green Lease
Posted 30-May-2025 16:57

AI Report Reveals Trust Is Key to Unlocking Its Potential in Aotearoa
Posted 30-May-2025 16:55

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Series Brings Intelligent Experiences to the Forefront with Premium, Versatile Design
Posted 30-May-2025 16:14

New OPPO Watch X2 Launches in New Zealand
Posted 29-May-2025 16:08

Synology Premiers a New Lineup of Advanced Data Management Solutions
Posted 29-May-2025 16:04

Dyson Launches Its Slimmest Vaccum Cleaner PencilVac
Posted 29-May-2025 15:50

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G ReviewÂ 
Posted 29-May-2025 15:33

Logitech Introduces New G522 Gaming Headset
Posted 21-May-2025 19:01

LG Announces New Ultragear OLED Range for 2025
Posted 20-May-2025 16:35

Sandisk Raises the Bar With WD_BLACK SN8100 NVME SSD
Posted 20-May-2025 16:29








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Affiliate links
Samsung
AliExpress
Wise
Sharesies
Hatch
GoodSync
Backblaze backup
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright