jordan8thepie1:

I'm helping with setting up the IT for a small charity thrift store/florist shop that will be opening soon.

the people running the charity shop are in the process of renovating the shop and are trying to do things a cheaply as possible. I'm giving them advice on what to do with the tech side as they are not tech savvy people.

I need recommendations for:

Eftpos terminal

POS Terminal

Networking/cabling, Router and Wi-Fi.

Phone lines. They want 2 separate phone lines one for the charity store and one for the florist shop. They wanted 2 separate phones. I'm thinking of going VoIP and combining the two lines into a single phone or having two phones with both lines on them? I don't see them making lots of calls out so something cheap that uses VoIP?

They also want to play background music in the shop. so looking for providers that do that sort of thing. I'm recommendations for speakers/playback devices too.

I've suggested they install CCTV. Probably need 4-8 Cameras max and a NVR. has anyone got and recommendation of brands. They will want remote viewing.

The premises has fibre but the ONT seems to be installed at the front of the shop near the entrance. They are looking at having the counter towards the back. so would it be best to get it moved or run a cable from the ONT to the counter at the back.

Burglar alarm will need replacing as it's an old Bosch that beeps every 30 seconds or so and requires a copper telephone line for monitoring. No one knows the code for it either and battery is definitely dead.

If there is anything that I've missed and what are your suggestions?