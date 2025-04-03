I’m after someone who knows their way around Hugo to help set up a simple, self-hosted business blog.

I’ve already have the environment to self-host running – just need help with a theme, wiring things up, and showing me where everything goes. Ideally after a clean, minimal template, and some guidance on how to structure content (Markdown posts, images, sections etc.).

What I need:

Help picking and setting up a Hugo theme (minimal + responsive preferred)

Advice on where to put content and how to structure things

A working example with a couple of sample posts

Help plugging Hugo into my existing environment

Provide guidance on what good looks like from a Hugo implementation and usage perspective.

This is a one-off job paid hourly – flexible and remote. Just looking for someone practical who can get it up and running, explain the basics, and leave me to continue.

Please PM if you’re keen and let me know your hourly rate and availability.

Thank you