Looking for an embedded dev familiar with the above for an exciting new venture. Hourly contract.

You will be sole developer but overseen by an aging dev (me), so plenty of freedom and potential for cool side projects, as well as design input on main project.

Work from your home, but available for face to face meets as and when required.

Part time or fulltime, whatever suits us both.

Please PM with experience and we can go from there.

Yes the ad sounds casual, however the business is not. Good rates for a good developer.