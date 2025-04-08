We have a rare opportunity for someone to join my team. Putting feelers out here first before letting HR do their thing after Easter. Brief description of the ask is:

Extensive experience with contact center technologies and operations

Exceptional communication skills for explaining complex technical concepts to diverse audiences

Demonstrated ability to create winning RFP responses independently

Proven track record of delivering compelling technical demonstrations

Creative problem-solving abilities for addressing unique client challenges

Strong technical writing capabilities for solution designs and proposals

Natural curiosity with commitment to continuous learning

Adaptability to handle last-minute requests while maintaining composure under pressure

Experience with solution design in contact center environments

Knowledge of Python, JavaScript, or HTML for custom demonstration development (preferred)

Familiarity with CRM systems, workforce management tools, and adjacent technologies (preferred)

Project management experience and implementation methodology understanding (preferred)

Collaborative mindset for effective cross-functional teamwork (preferred)

Customer-centric focus in all technical recommendations (preferred)

At least 5 years experience in a similar role

This is a full time role and our teams work across AU, NZ, Asia so location is not an issue. We regularly benchmark our pay against industry standards hence it will vary depending on applicants and what they are bringing to the table.

PM me if interested.