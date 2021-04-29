Aucklandjafa



It might be a different story now, but I was in telco retail when 4G was rolling out and this was a common complaint we would get. Turned out that iPhones would drop down to 3G if it would offer better performance (strong 3G, weak 4G) while Samsung phones would refuse to drop to 3G if there was a 4G signal - even when it was so weak that it wasn’t actually usable.



You could have a look at Spark’s coverage map and see if there is weak/patchy 4G coverage showing in the areas that your iPhone was dropping to 3G, if so then this is most likely the culprit.