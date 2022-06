alsta: We've got it working here with 6 users and 5 HomePod minis. Had a bit of an issue with Personal Requests staying on although it got better post 14.5 There are 3key steps 1. Make sure each user has their Siri Language (on each iPhone) set to English (New Zealand) 2. Then (and this is important) each HomePod needs its language set to the same Siri language (long press on the HomePod in the Home app within a Room then scroll down to Siri Langauge 3. Finally - if you have multiple HomePods then for each user in the Home app make sure they turn on personal requests for each room

Thanks! I went through all this, and during the process:1) Found one iPhone was stuck on 11.2 (original SE so had to remove lots of apps to get it to update). Now running latest version2) Re-ran the Personal Requests setup on that phone for that userStill no joy - Siri still says "I don't who you are. Update your details blah blah blah" which has been done many times.The other thing is, when I ask Siri on THAT phone, "Who's phone is this" she gets the name right. It's like Siri knows the name of the person on the phone, but this doesn't translate to the HomePods (any of them).