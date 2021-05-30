I have been battling with this for over a month now. Set up is as follows:



HomePod x 2

HomePod Mini x 1 (although I did have 3 at one stage)

All users are iPhone. Home app is set up correctly, users have been invited and accepted.

Siri knows who each person is on their own device. Also "Hey Siri, who does this iPhone belong to" works fine.

I am the 'owner' and personal requests work for me on all HomePods (Siri can call contacts from my phon, read my reminders, responds properly when I ask "Hey Siri, who am I?"



HOWEVER this does not work for anyone else on any HomePod. Siri says "I don't know who you are, update your details blah blah blah blah" which we have all done multiple times. I have also turned off Siri on each phone and run the voice identification on each with each user multiple times. Same result every time.



So, does anyone else have this working? I think @premiumtouring said they did? Am I missing something here?



Getting to the point where if I cannot get it working I will be selling the HomePods.