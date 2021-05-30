Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Does anyone have Recognise my Voice / Personal Requests working on HomePod for multiple users?
timbosan

1945 posts

Uber Geek


#286005 30-May-2021 16:22
Send private message

I have been battling with this for over a month now.  Set up is as follows:

HomePod x 2
HomePod Mini x 1 (although I did have 3 at one stage)
All users are iPhone.  Home app is set up correctly, users have been invited and accepted.
Siri knows who each person is on their own device.  Also "Hey Siri, who does this iPhone belong to" works fine.
I am the 'owner' and personal requests work for me on all HomePods (Siri can call contacts from my phon, read my reminders, responds properly when I ask "Hey Siri, who am I?"

HOWEVER this does not work for anyone else on any HomePod. Siri says "I don't know who you are, update your details blah blah blah blah" which we have all done multiple times. I have also turned off Siri on each phone and run the voice identification on each with each user multiple times. Same result every time.

So, does anyone else have this working?  I think @premiumtouring said they did?  Am I missing something here?

Getting to the point where if I cannot get it working I will be selling the HomePods.

josephhinvest
1466 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2715567 30-May-2021 17:06
Send private message

Are all the phones using the same Siri language as the phone that owns the home pod is set to? This is required AFAIK.

Cheers,
Joseph


Edit… forgot to mention. I have this working well, family of 5 iPhones

timbosan

1945 posts

Uber Geek


  #2715588 30-May-2021 17:29
Send private message

josephhinvest: Are all the phones using the same Siri language as the phone that owns the home pod is set to? This is required AFAIK.

Cheers,
Joseph


Edit… forgot to mention. I have this working well, family of 5 iPhones


Hi, yes, all are set to English (Australian).  When I tried to select NZ I get the "Personal Requests are not supported" message so have left everything as AU.

What language are yours set to?

josephhinvest
1466 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2715672 30-May-2021 18:45
Send private message

Hmm. My phones set to Language - English (New Zealand) and Siri Voice Australian (Voice 2). I am set as the primary user of the HomePod (in the Home app) and the languages are the same as my phone.
I’m not at home but I’ll check later. Are all your homepods/phones updated?



corksta
2324 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2715731 30-May-2021 19:38
Send private message

Working in our house with two iPhones. I assume you’ve got Personal Requests and Recognise My Voice turned on for each user?




2020 MacBook Air M1 256GB (Space Grey) | 2018 iPad Pro 12.9 Wi-Fi 64GB (Space Grey) | 2018 iPad mini Wi-Fi 64GB (Space Grey) | iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB (Midnight Green) | 2x HomePod (Space Grey) | 8x HomePod mini (Space Grey, White, Yellow) | 3x Apple TV 4K | Apple Watch Series 7 45mm (Cellular - Green)

 

Sony 65" A8F OLED TV | Sony 65" X850F LED TV | Sony 55" X900F LED TV

timbosan

1945 posts

Uber Geek


  #2715732 30-May-2021 19:43
Send private message

corksta:

 

Working in our house with two iPhones. I assume you’ve got Personal Requests and Recognise My Voice turned on for each user?

 



Yes, all turned on, have run the setup multiple times, and followed the Apple pages on how to set it up.  Maybe its the AU setting? What region do you have your phone set up?

corksta
2324 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2715845 30-May-2021 21:12
Send private message

Ours is the same as Joseph’s, both iPhones set to English NZ and Siri set to English AU. I remember it didn’t work for me the first time I tried setting it up and I think I started from scratch by resetting the HomePod (it wasn’t in a stereo pair at the time) and going from there. Maybe try doing that and setting up one HomePod first, then your iPhone users and see how that goes? Then pair the second HomePod if that works. 

It does still seem to be a bit hit or miss as to who can get it working and the frustrating part is there’s no clear cause for the issues and no real starting point in trying to work out why it’s not working. 




2020 MacBook Air M1 256GB (Space Grey) | 2018 iPad Pro 12.9 Wi-Fi 64GB (Space Grey) | 2018 iPad mini Wi-Fi 64GB (Space Grey) | iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB (Midnight Green) | 2x HomePod (Space Grey) | 8x HomePod mini (Space Grey, White, Yellow) | 3x Apple TV 4K | Apple Watch Series 7 45mm (Cellular - Green)

 

Sony 65" A8F OLED TV | Sony 65" X850F LED TV | Sony 55" X900F LED TV

alsta
225 posts

Master Geek


  #2715936 31-May-2021 08:47
Send private message

We've got it working here with 6 users and 5 HomePod minis.

 

Had a bit of an issue with Personal Requests staying on although it got better post 14.5

 

There are 3key steps

 

1. Make sure each user has their Siri Language (on each iPhone) set to English (New Zealand)

 

 

2. Then (and this is important) each HomePod needs its language set to the same Siri language (long press on the HomePod in the Home app within a Room then scroll down to Siri Langauge

 

 

3. Finally - if you have multiple HomePods then for each user in the Home app make sure they turn on personal requests for each room

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 




Twitter : @twocolddogs



timbosan

1945 posts

Uber Geek


  #2716377 31-May-2021 20:04
Send private message

alsta:

 

We've got it working here with 6 users and 5 HomePod minis.

 

Had a bit of an issue with Personal Requests staying on although it got better post 14.5

 

There are 3key steps

 

1. Make sure each user has their Siri Language (on each iPhone) set to English (New Zealand)

 

2. Then (and this is important) each HomePod needs its language set to the same Siri language (long press on the HomePod in the Home app within a Room then scroll down to Siri Langauge

 

3. Finally - if you have multiple HomePods then for each user in the Home app make sure they turn on personal requests for each room

 



Thanks! I went through all this, and during the process:

1) Found one iPhone was stuck on 11.2 (original SE so had to remove lots of apps to get it to update). Now running latest version

2) Re-ran the Personal Requests setup on that phone for that user

Still no joy - Siri still says "I don't who you are. Update your details blah blah blah" which has been done many times.

The other thing is, when I ask Siri on THAT phone, "Who's phone is this" she gets the name right. It's like Siri knows the name of the person on the phone, but this doesn't translate to the HomePods (any of them).

Brumfondl
1145 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2716411 31-May-2021 21:59
Send private message

Have you been through HT204753 on the Apple Support website?





timbosan

1945 posts

Uber Geek


  #2716421 31-May-2021 22:43
Send private message

Brumfondl:

 

Have you been through HT204753 on the Apple Support website?

 



Hi, yes I have, about 3 times so far.  I think my only choice now is to reset all my HomePods and start from scratch. Or just live without the Personal Requests feature.

dfnt
1388 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2716427 31-May-2021 23:59
Send private message

I had this issue, the only thing that worked was removing the HomePods and deleting the home, then creating the home and adding the HomePods again

Was a bit tedious as I had to setup all the automations again, but has been working fine since

Create new topic





