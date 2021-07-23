Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Apple goes diving

xpd

xpd

I'm Retro
11778 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#288784 23-Jul-2021 07:17
Send private message

I'm not a big Apple fan (mainly the OS), but do like the hardware as such. And an incident yesterday confirmed it for me some more.......

 

One of the staff comes in and asks if we have a spare phone as his one (iPhone 11) isn't available. We tell him that's fine, but will need his SIM to put in the phone......

 

"Oh, that could be a problem"

 

"Did you leave it at home ?"

 

"No, its here.... kinda."

 

"??"

 

"Its at the bottom of the marina"

 

We crack up at the sad look on his face......  he had been replacing some equipment on one of the boats and put his phone down on the side, and accidentally knocked it off.

 

He had called for a diver to see if they can recover it but they wouldn't be available for another 3 hours.

 

Later that afternoon, he has his phone is hand - still working after 4 hours in salt water. :)

 

Did advise he makes a backup while its going..... he's not sure if he'll trust it long term to keep running ;)

 

 

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

Batman
Mad Scientist
27616 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2748510 23-Jul-2021 07:21
Send private message

it's not waterproof, there will likely have been water ingress but it all depends on the current. strong waves = 100% bad. calm water most probably ok depending on the seal quality. i'd tested this before checking out my applecare. also samsung s10 ultra = fail. ingress within few inches of calm water.

 

advice - change phones asap.




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

CYaBro
3741 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2748534 23-Jul-2021 08:21
Send private message

I went for a swim in a pool and forgot that I had my iPhone 3GS in my pocket.
It would have been under water for about 5 minutes before I realised.
Was still working fine almost a year later when I sold it. (I did tell them it went for a swim)

alasta
5576 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2748542 23-Jul-2021 08:46
Send private message

How deep was the water? If it was only two or three metres then it's probably within the design limits of that particular model.

 

Hopefully he rinsed it with fresh water afterwards. 

 
 
 
 


eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6080 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2748545 23-Jul-2021 08:52
Send private message

There have been quite a few news stories in recent years about iPhones sitting at the bottom of lakes and rivers etc for extended periods - and still working after the ordeal.




Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.

Handsomedan
4527 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2748577 23-Jul-2021 09:28
Send private message

I think despite the advertised water resistance of 2m for 30 min or whatever the claim is, they build these things to be far more tolerant than that - it's probably a way of avoiding litigation in the States. 

 

There's so many stories of recovered iPhones from lakes etc that still work after a wash and charge. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

xpd

xpd

I'm Retro
11778 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2748648 23-Jul-2021 09:56
Send private message

About 4m of water.

 

Staff member just come in this minute.... his phone wont hold a charge and crackles on calls. So dont think it has totally survived its ordeal in the end, but at least its allowed him to perform a backup, and thats probably one of the more important things to people these days, is the data, not the device :)

 

Guess I'll need to find him another phone until we sort this one out........ :)

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

Sounddude
I fix stuff!
1876 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Vocus
Lifetime subscriber

  #2748680 23-Jul-2021 12:08
Send private message

xpd:

 

"Its at the bottom of the marina"

 

 

That Marina has claimed many phones, and has embarrassed many people. Remind me to tell you about my friend Debbie and Helen Clark oneday at that marina.

 
 
 
 


xpd

xpd

I'm Retro
11778 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2748683 23-Jul-2021 12:20
Send private message

Sounddude:

 

xpd:

 

"Its at the bottom of the marina"

 

 

That Marina has claimed many phones, and has embarrassed many people. Remind me to tell you about my friend Debbie and Helen Clark oneday at that marina.

 

 

LOL not sure if the diver found any others while down there or any bodies ;)

 

 




XPD^ / DemiseNZ

 

Photos, Free Games, Amiga and more!

 

https://www.xpd.co.nz/

 

 

SpartanVXL
823 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2748685 23-Jul-2021 12:24
Send private message

Yup stories of iphones surviving lake dives and whatnot. Also stories of iphones not surviving taking calls in light rain, or humidity of peoples pockets, or wipe downs during early days of covid.

It’s the latter one that miffs people when they try to get it replaced and Apple pulls the ‘not covered due to liquid damage’ card on models that have the 2m for 30min advertised everywhere.

Batman
Mad Scientist
27616 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2748731 23-Jul-2021 14:19
Send private message

Sounddude:

 

That Marina has claimed many phones, and has embarrassed many people. Remind me to tell you about my friend Debbie and Helen Clark oneday at that marina.

 

 

what about Debbie and Helen Clark?




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Sounddude
I fix stuff!
1876 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Vocus
Lifetime subscriber

  #2748760 23-Jul-2021 15:00
Send private message

Batman:

 

what about Debbie and Helen Clark?

 

 

haha.

 

Poor Debbie was on official business, all dressed up in her uniform about to meet Helen. She decided to go shake Helens hand and cut the corner while walking to her, straight into the water. (You can't really cut corners on Marinas).

 

 

Create new topic





