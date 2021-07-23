I'm not a big Apple fan (mainly the OS), but do like the hardware as such. And an incident yesterday confirmed it for me some more.......

One of the staff comes in and asks if we have a spare phone as his one (iPhone 11) isn't available. We tell him that's fine, but will need his SIM to put in the phone......

"Oh, that could be a problem"

"Did you leave it at home ?"

"No, its here.... kinda."

"??"

"Its at the bottom of the marina"

We crack up at the sad look on his face...... he had been replacing some equipment on one of the boats and put his phone down on the side, and accidentally knocked it off.

He had called for a diver to see if they can recover it but they wouldn't be available for another 3 hours.

Later that afternoon, he has his phone is hand - still working after 4 hours in salt water. :)

Did advise he makes a backup while its going..... he's not sure if he'll trust it long term to keep running ;)