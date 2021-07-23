Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
scuwp

3558 posts

Uber Geek


#288785 23-Jul-2021 08:11
Apple watch 3 purchased (retail) in March for my daughter.  I understand this is an older model but it can still be purchased so expected it to have a reasonable term and level of support, it is Apple after all.  I knew it would not have the latest and greatest features, but it was suitable for what my teenager needed it for.  

 

About a month ago an update was published but was so large that the AW3 could not load it due to small memory capacity.  The internet was awash with solutions (which didn't work), the Apple solution being to completely restore the phone back to factory settings, install the update, then restore the watch from the backup.  Sounds simple, but actually took about 3 - 4 hours to achieve.   It's not like it could just be left overnight either, you have to keep interacting with the devices at different stages during the process.  I just about lost the will to live. 

 

Now the damn thing is showing another update, and you guessed it, it can't install because it doesn't have enough memory.  I am not sure I can face going through that update process again.  It says that things may not work if I don't run the update, and of course it keeps prompting to get it done, so its hard to ignore. 

 

Why are Apple still selling a product that fundamentally appears end of life? 

 

Is it reasonable to expect an update process that doesn't involve onerous hours of attention to resolve? 

 

I am considering taking this up with the retailer and/or Apple.  Part of me thinks that the product isn't fit for purpose and there is a CGA argument, the other part of me thinks that I knew it was an older model and didn't expect an intensive update programme.  If I could turn off the update permanently, and have confidence the watch would continue to fully function on the current software without issue for the next 2-3 years, I would be happy.  But that doesn't seem possible.

 

      




alasta
5576 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2748540 23-Jul-2021 08:44
This is completely unacceptable in my view. Apple products are targeted at general consumers who are not necessarily IT experts - software updates should either be optional, or involve a straightforward installation procedure that non technical users can perform, or otherwise a technician should do it at Apple's expense. 

 

This sort of thing makes me glad I replaced my Apple Watch with a Garmin product. 

CYaBro
3741 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2748578 23-Jul-2021 09:30
Not quite the same but my nephew bought an iPod Touch from Noel Leeming and I can't recall if it was already out of support from Apple or if it happened a few months after he bought it.

 

Anyway long story short, he couldn't update it to the latest iOS as it wasn't supported anymore, and so was now not able to use some of his apps, so he took it back and after a bit of back and forth Noel Leeming replaced it with a new model.

 

 

Senecio
1422 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2748579 23-Jul-2021 09:32
My wife also has an AW3 and we went through the update process last night. The last update we were able to get through without resetting it just by removing a number of apps and downloaded podcasts but this one just wouldn't proceed without the reset.

 

Its annoying but she's had this watch for a number of years, would be more upset if I had just bought it however.

 
 
 
 


Handsomedan
4530 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2748581 23-Jul-2021 09:33
You're not being unreasonable. 

 

I gave my son my old S2 AW and he hasn't updated it in quite a long time - it works just fine for what he needs. Very few limitations in the real world other than it being slow. 

 

I think that as they still sell the S3 as a new product on their website and at retailers that it should be classified as not fit for purpose. If you can't do a simple update OTA, then it's not good enough. 

 

To have to spend that long interacting with it and dealing with an update in the manner you describe is unacceptable for a product that costs a few hundred dollars still. If it was a $50 piece of hardware? Id feel differently, but they're still $350+

 

 

 

I think you'd likely have a case through CGA, to be honest. 




scuwp

3558 posts

Uber Geek


  #2748753 23-Jul-2021 14:55
Update:  Rang Apple and they agree that this update process is unreasonable. The process was only designed as a last resort to help those who have a watch full of data, not to address the series 3 memory limitations.  Got through to a senior advisor and I have a callback scheduled later tonight hopefully with a solution.   




Handsomedan
4530 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2748806 23-Jul-2021 16:13
scuwp:

 

Update:  Rang Apple and they agree that this update process is unreasonable. The process was only designed as a last resort to help those who have a watch full of data, not to address the series 3 memory limitations.  Got through to a senior advisor and I have a callback scheduled later tonight hopefully with a solution.   

 

Please let us know here when you get a resolution - would love to know what the upshot is...




josephhinvest
1464 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2748830 23-Jul-2021 17:22
Following with interest. 3x series three watches in our household and it is a ridiculous time consuming process to install updates.
Counting down to upgrading mine later in the year!

Senecio
1422 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2748837 23-Jul-2021 17:44
As above. Please keep us informed.

scuwp

3558 posts

Uber Geek


  #2749229 24-Jul-2021 16:21
Well, that was an anticlimax. Dutifully set up to receive the call back at the designated time. I will give credit to Apple for it support service, rang back as promised.

Got taken through a few of the settings just making sure nothing was syncing in the background and checking what was on the watch (pretty much nothing). Nothing that I hadn't done plenty of times before, but appreciated they probably have a checklist to work through. Didnt change a single thing.

Then the unthinkable happened...he asked me to try to launch the update again so he could see the error message, and the damn thing started to install, what the heck?!!!!

Upshot is after about an hour it all installed perfectly fine. I was gobsmacked. Needless to say this was an anticlimax and I am sure the Apple dude thought I was an idiot. I can't even....

See what happens next time I guess.




josephhinvest
1464 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2749233 24-Jul-2021 16:52
Interesting. Mine installed uneventfully last night with 2GB free space.

RmACK
196 posts

Master Geek


  #2749258 24-Jul-2021 18:10
I used to have an AW3, gave up and sold it last year due to this same issue. 

 

Even after I removed every single optional app, there was not enough space for an update - the update had to download to the watch and then required more space again to decompress & install. I  think it's criminal (metaphorically) that Apple kept selling 8GB watches and phones well after their OS had grown beyond 3GB, leaving insufficient space to simultaneously fit current booted OS, the downloaded update & decompression of the update.

 

 Factory restore (which included disconnecting from apple id) was the only way I could get it to update which is time consuming and frustrating. 

 

Apple need to figure out a way to slim the update process to not take up >50% of the storage space! A delta update or a lite / modular to get the base upgraded, with the fat separate.

cooljoo
86 posts

Master Geek


  #2749318 24-Jul-2021 22:04
The next watchOS 8 is supposed to fix this.

 

https://9to5mac.com/2021/07/14/ios-15-and-watchos-8-beta-3-allow-you-to-install-system-updates-with-less-available-storage/

 

 

 

 

