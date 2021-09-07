Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
timesplice

#289455 7-Sep-2021 12:44
This is a tale of woe and I really don't know what to do here. 

 

 

 

Personal iPAD. Was provided as part of an insurance claim. Noel Leeming don't put serial number on invoices. 

 

 

 

My son put a new apple id on his iPad, deleted that apple id and now its activation locked to that apple id. 

 

 

 

Contact apple, they want the original receipt to prove ownership. 

 

Provide that to apple. They say its not good enough because it shows the insurance company as the purchaser. Get a letter from the insurance company explaining they provided the iPad to us from a claim. 

 

 

 

Apple still refuse to remove activation lock because not enough documents were provided. Citing the serial number was not on the proof of purchase. NL don't have any records of serial numbers. 

 

I don't have any other documents. What can I do here? 

billgates
  #2773547 7-Sep-2021 13:13
Can you not restore the iPad activation lock using the original apple ID that you son signed in with? How did they delete the apple ID email address? Surely, you can assign it again to the same apple ID by removing your new email Apple ID email and re-entering the 1st one?




halper86
  #2773549 7-Sep-2021 13:20
So you must have reset the iPad, is this correct?
“Make sure that you sign out of all your devices to avoid issues with apps that use your Apple ID account or iCloud. After your account is deleted, you can't sign out of iCloud or turn off Find My iPhone Activation Lock on your devices. If you forget to sign out, you might not be able to use your device when your account is deleted.” - https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT208504
Sounds like you are stuck in between a rock and a hard place here, but personally I am unaware of any other steps you can take to resolve this issue. Sorry.

Shapenz
  #2773550 7-Sep-2021 13:26
Noel Leemings 100% record the serial numbers for iPad's so might want to follow that up with them.



CYaBro
  #2773556 7-Sep-2021 13:31
When I had my Apple service provider store we were allowed to just write the serial numbers on the invoices if the reseller didn't record that on them.

 

Can you still log into that Apple ID?
You can change the email address that's assigned to it.

 

 

timesplice

  #2773624 7-Sep-2021 13:45
So the apple id does not exist anymore and the ipad is activation locked to that Apple ID.  I did try to write the SN on the invoice but they would not accept it. I'm unable to log into the apple id or reset the password because the account does not exist anymore. Its just a really crappy situation and yes I'm aware of the things that could of been done to prevent in the first place.

 

I do admit they make the best tablets and thought it would be a good device for his BYOD. I did originally setup parental controls on it, via a screentime password but he must have gotten around that. 

 

 

 

Thankyou all for your input I guess I just have a really expensive paperweight now and don't see how this helps the environment in anyway if the only remedy (according to apple) is to buy another one

timesplice

  #2773625 7-Sep-2021 13:48
Additional NL do not 100% keep the serial numbers for devices. I have had verbatim that they only keep them for commercial sales and retail is only for a limited amount of time. I discussed with them that it actually leaves them at risk for if I was to make a claim under the CGA (not for this) then they would have no way to know I was submitting the same device which was purchased. I've contacted head office, the local store and they all say the same thing. They do not have a record of the serial number on this device. 

billgates
  #2773630 7-Sep-2021 14:00
If the apple ID was deleted and does not exists anymore then why can you not make it again using the same user id/email address? Surely that email address it was originally tied to still exists and under your control?




halper86
  #2773691 7-Sep-2021 14:20
billgates: If the apple ID was deleted and does not exists anymore then why can you not make it again using the same user id/email address? Surely that email address it was originally tied to still exists and under your control?

 

Probably a bit more complex than that...

Benjip
  #2773693 7-Sep-2021 14:22
Worst case scenario, you could probably sell this for parts (assuming the physical condition is all good) – I'd just be extra up front about the story when listing it (so people don't report you as selling stolen goods). You could even ask one of the repair places if they'd buy it off you.

CYaBro
  #2773698 7-Sep-2021 14:28
I didn't even know it was possible to completely delete an Apple ID account!

 

But I see that you can request it.
I would have thought that if you did that then any devices locked to that account would also be released???!

 

 

wellygary
  #2773699 7-Sep-2021 14:30
billgates: If the apple ID was deleted and does not exists anymore then why can you not make it again using the same user id/email address? Surely that email address it was originally tied to still exists and under your control?

 

Pretty sure you will not be able to re-use an email address for an Apple ID... This would be a huge Security hole

gbwelly
  #2773700 7-Sep-2021 14:30
That sounds like a easy win for you at the disputes tribunal.

 

 







Benjip
  #2773702 7-Sep-2021 14:35
wellygary:

 

Pretty sure you will not be able to re-use an email address for an Apple ID... This would be a huge Security hole

 

 

How so? You still need access to the original email address to activate the account.

 

It's not like I could sign up for an Apple ID using your email address…

timesplice

  #2773704 7-Sep-2021 14:37
The apple id was @icloud.com so the email and apple id is the same thing. If I try to reset the password I get an error that apple ID does not exist. If I try to create one using that same detail it gives an error that it exists. Its a merry go round. 

MadEngineer
  #2773706 7-Sep-2021 14:38
Failing that, another insurance claim.




