timesplice

This is a tale of woe and I really don't know what to do here.
Personal iPAD. Was provided as part of an insurance claim. Noel Leeming don't put serial number on invoices.
My son put a new apple id on his iPad, deleted that apple id and now its activation locked to that apple id.
Contact apple, they want the original receipt to prove ownership.
Provide that to apple. They say its not good enough because it shows the insurance company as the purchaser. Get a letter from the insurance company explaining they provided the iPad to us from a claim.
Apple still refuse to remove activation lock because not enough documents were provided. Citing the serial number was not on the proof of purchase. NL don't have any records of serial numbers.
I don't have any other documents. What can I do here?