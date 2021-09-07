timesplice

So the apple id does not exist anymore and the ipad is activation locked to that Apple ID. I did try to write the SN on the invoice but they would not accept it. I'm unable to log into the apple id or reset the password because the account does not exist anymore. Its just a really crappy situation and yes I'm aware of the things that could of been done to prevent in the first place.

I do admit they make the best tablets and thought it would be a good device for his BYOD. I did originally setup parental controls on it, via a screentime password but he must have gotten around that.

Thankyou all for your input I guess I just have a really expensive paperweight now and don't see how this helps the environment in anyway if the only remedy (according to apple) is to buy another one