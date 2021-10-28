Hi

I'm in the market for a new Ipad and Kogan / Dick Smith seems to offer some pretty sharp pricing. Even more so as they have free shipping for the next couple days.

I understand the product would be shipped from Aus but what I'm looking at is also labelled as a Direct Import which they state are International models, brand new, genuine products, may notice minor differences when compared with models purchased locally, however, all international models are supplied with an Australia/New Zealand compliant generic charger and are suited for use in Australia/New Zealand.

Any thoughts on risks here?

The saving is over $200 on normal Apple retail pricing and the Kogan / Dick Smith price is even lower than offered through the Apple Education store.

Cheers