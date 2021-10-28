Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Kogan / Dick Smith "Direct Import" for Apple products
#290214 28-Oct-2021 08:07
Hi

 

I'm in the market for a new Ipad and Kogan / Dick Smith seems to offer some pretty sharp pricing. Even more so as they have free shipping for the next couple days.

 

I understand the product would be shipped from Aus but what I'm looking at is also labelled as a Direct Import which they state are International models, brand new, genuine products, may notice minor differences when compared with models purchased locally, however, all international models are supplied with an Australia/New Zealand compliant generic charger and are suited for use in Australia/New Zealand.

 

Any thoughts on risks here? 

 

The saving is over $200 on normal Apple retail pricing and the Kogan / Dick Smith price is even lower than offered through the Apple Education store.

 

Cheers

  #2802401 28-Oct-2021 08:17
I bought my wifes iPad from them a couple of years ago, same deal, get a compatible charger. ( it was a Kogan one )

 

When it arrived I was not happy with the charger.

 

The charger was very large, we have two outlet electrical sockets here and you could only plug this in, it took over the other electrical outlets personal space.

 

I let them know I was not happy and they sent a genuine apple charger with NZ pins.

 

Hopefully they have improved the charger they give out, otherwise it was perfect.

 

  #2802408 28-Oct-2021 08:31
Sounds dodgy to me. I would not be taking risks when purchasing an expensive item like this. 

  #2802452 28-Oct-2021 09:17
Kogan has very good customer service, though it is very slow, but you get what you want out of it eventually

Having said that I would buy anything expensive because refurbished probably means wiping the screen with sterile spit.




